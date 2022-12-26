Abbott blames Texans losing power on "problems with their local provider.”

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"The ERCOT grid remains stable and reliable with plenty of extra capacity. Some Texans may have lost power because of problems with their local power provider, like downed lines. No Texan has lost power because of any failure by the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been under increasing pressure this week as temperatures plummet below freezing across the state this week. During his campaign for Texas Governor this year, he repeatedly promised that the power grid wouldn't fail.

The power grid was a significant issue and one that his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, targeted.

"The power grid failed last February, killing over 700 people, causing over $300 billion in economic damages, and leaving millions of our fellow Texans in the dark and cold for days. And in the months since, Texans across the state continue to lose power when the weather gets too hot or too cold for the grid to support." Beto O'Rourke

Abbott has been providing regular updates on the performance of the ERCOT grid over the last few days. On Christmas Eve, he posted that "Texas had the highest power demand in any winter. Today was the 2nd highest demand day for winter power. During 2 extremely cold nights, the power grid has not failed."

Today Abbott boasted the ERCOT grid remained stable and that any Texans who lost power was the fault of local power providers or downed lines. Abbott wants to ensure his constituents that he has done all he can to ensure a stable power supply during freezing conditions.

