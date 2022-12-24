Has Gov. Abbott got his priorities wrong?

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised to build more wall along the southern border of Texas.

"More border wall is going up next month. It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Today Abbott proudly posted photos of the border wall being constructed.

To complete the remaining 1,100 miles at an average cost of $20 million per mile would equate to $22 billion. The cost is prohibitive leading Abbott to source funds from the public. So far, the public has contributed $55 million to fund building the border wall.

Abbott has stated the border wall is necessary due to the lack of action by the Biden administration to secure the border.

" President Biden & Congress are failing in their constitutional duty to secure our border. In their absence, Texas has stepped up to keep our communities & our country safe. It is long past time for Biden & Congress to fully fund border security." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

While Abbott seemed pleased to commence building more walls today, many on Twitter criticized the Texas Governor, stating he should be focused on fixing the power grid in light of the current freezing conditions across Texas at present.

Thousands of Texans are without power, and people were quick to point this out in the comments on Abbott's post.

Should Abbott continue to build the wall, or should he focus first on fixing the grid? It's time for your thoughts on the issue,

Your thoughts

Are you glad that Gov. Abbott building the wall? Or do you believe that a border wall wastes taxpayers' money? What do you think President Biden should be doing to control the flow of illegal immigrants into Texas? Should Biden visit the border?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.