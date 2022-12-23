Cincinnati, OH

This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42LMU7_0jrltIsb00
Photo byAdobe Free Image

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today I wanted to write about a Cincinnati couple who has been very generous in their philanthropy. This week the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati announced a $50 million gift from local philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath. It is the latest in a long list of significant donations from the Cincinnati couple.

Let's take a quick look at their story.

The Cincinnati entrepreneur

Fifty years ago, Harry Fath was working as a lawyer when he bought a six-unit apartment building.

He thought there was more opportunity in real estate than law, so he decided to quit law and pursue a career in purchasing properties.

It proved a wise decision as Fath has grown his business, Fath Properties, to a portfolio of 28 properties and over 7,800 units across Ohio, northern Kentucky, Indiana, and Dallas, Texas.

His business has made Fath a very wealthy man. And he has been generous in giving back to the community.

Philanthropy

While the couple gives heavily, Harry and his wife, Linda, prefer to do it quietly, unlike many philanthropists. So you won't find their name honored on buildings of organizations they've supported around Cincinnati, despite their impact.

They donate to various causes, including health, education, and local tourism.

Some of their donations include:

  • In February 2018, Linda and Harry Fath donated $50 million to the Christian ministry Mercy Ships. It went toward a floating hospital on a former cruise ship supporting needy people. They presented a second $50 million to Mercy Ships in December last year. 
  • A $50 million gift to the Cincinnati Zoo in 2018 is the largest in its history.
  • The same year they also donated $50 million to the Lindner Center, which serves tens of thousands who struggle with mental illness or addiction.
  • $10 million for scholarships to St. Xavier High School. This was followed by a $50 million gift designated for tuition assistance.
  • $50 million to the University of Notre Dame to use exclusively for undergraduate financial aid. 
  • In 2015 a $5 million donation was made to help renovate the Cincinnati Music Hall.
  • $ 1 million to Purcell Marian High School. While neither Harry nor Linda attended the school, they have been long-term supporters of CISE, Cincinnati's Catholic inner-city school initiative.

Last month, Xavier University announced receiving a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.

And now another $50 million gift can be added to the list- the Boys & Girls Club of Cincinnati.

The Boys & Girls Clubs are a tremendous asset to the community. Linda and I want to inspire others to give and to help the Boys & Girls Clubs serve more kids.” Harry Fath

Your thoughts

What do you think of the generosity of Harry and Linda Fath? What other organizations in Cincinnati would you like to see them support?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cincinnati# Business# Charity# Christmas# People

Comments / 44

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
57223 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Houston, TX

This retiring Houston legend is giving away millions

Today JJ Watt announced his retirement from NFL football after twelve seasons. While Watt has just completed his second season with the Arizona Cardinals, he is best known for his ten seasons with the Houston Texans.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

The most popular San Antonio articles of 2022

With 2022 drawing to a close, I thought it would be worth looking at some of the biggest and most read stories concerning San Antonio this year. While there were a lot of issues that covered Texas, these articles focused just on San Antonio.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott team calls the White House "a bunch of hypocrites"

"The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief who has been flying planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night." Renae Eze, spokesperson for Texas Gov. Abbott.

Read full story
5 comments
Dallas, TX

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars o

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
Texas State

Merry Christmas! Abbott's Christmas gift to VP Harris

Merry Christmas, Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are 50 more migrants for you. From Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. While no Christmas card was attached, the Christmas message from Gov. Abbott to Vice President Kamala Harris was clear- until President Biden tightens security at the southern border, Texas will continue to bus migrants north.

Read full story
15 comments
Bloomington, IN

The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

Abbott blames Texans losing power on "problems with their local provider.”

"The ERCOT grid remains stable and reliable with plenty of extra capacity. Some Texans may have lost power because of problems with their local power provider, like downed lines. No Texan has lost power because of any failure by the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
538 comments
Utah State

The richest woman in Utah is giving away millions

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
37 comments
Texas State

Would Beto have fixed the problems with the Texas power grid?

"The power grid failed last February, killing over 700 people, causing over $300 billion in economic damages, and leaving millions of our fellow Texans in the dark and cold for days. And in the months since, Texans across the state continue to lose power when the weather gets too hot or too cold for the grid to support." Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in San Antonio- and none of us seem to agree. So I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in San Antonio. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.

Read full story
9 comments
San Antonio, TX

Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas Day

For people in San Antonio who have yet to plan their Christmas meal, there are still some great options available, with many restaurants in San Antonio planning to open on Christmas Day,

Read full story
3 comments
El Paso, TX

The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
59 comments
Texas State

Abbott says the grid is performing well under "highest power demand in any winter." But is he correct?

"The ERCOT grid performed well again today. Yesterday, Texas had the highest power demand in any winter. Today was the 2nd highest demand day for winter power. During 2 extremely cold nights, the power grid has not failed. No Texan has lost any power because of the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
183 comments
Boston, MA

This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
43 comments
Vermont State

The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
41 comments
Texas State

Has Gov. Abbott got his priorities wrong?

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised to build more wall along the southern border of Texas. "More border wall is going up next month.It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Worth, TX

This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy

Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.

Read full story
102 comments
Texas State

Gov. Abbott calls Ted Cruz the "Zodiac Killer"

"The Zodiac Killer celebrates another birthday. (It’s a joke. He gets it. )" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It seems Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in a festive holiday mood- at least according to his Twitter.

Read full story
26 comments
Houston, TX

This Houston family is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy