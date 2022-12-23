This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions

Photo by Adobe Free Image

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today I wanted to write about a Cincinnati couple who has been very generous in their philanthropy. This week the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati announced a $50 million gift from local philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath. It is the latest in a long list of significant donations from the Cincinnati couple.

Let's take a quick look at their story.

The Cincinnati entrepreneur

Fifty years ago, Harry Fath was working as a lawyer when he bought a six-unit apartment building.

He thought there was more opportunity in real estate than law, so he decided to quit law and pursue a career in purchasing properties.

It proved a wise decision as Fath has grown his business, Fath Properties, to a portfolio of 28 properties and over 7,800 units across Ohio, northern Kentucky, Indiana, and Dallas, Texas.

His business has made Fath a very wealthy man. And he has been generous in giving back to the community.

Philanthropy

While the couple gives heavily, Harry and his wife, Linda, prefer to do it quietly, unlike many philanthropists. So you won't find their name honored on buildings of organizations they've supported around Cincinnati, despite their impact.

They donate to various causes, including health, education, and local tourism.

Some of their donations include:

Last month, Xavier University announced receiving a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.

And now another $50 million gift can be added to the list- the Boys & Girls Club of Cincinnati.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs are a tremendous asset to the community. Linda and I want to inspire others to give and to help the Boys & Girls Clubs serve more kids.” Harry Fath

