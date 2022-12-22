Los Angeles, CA

This Los Angeles man is giving away millions

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXREh_0jrVFsiR00
Photo byWikiCommons Images

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase the story of Donald Friese, who rose from nothing to become a successful businessman and now is donating millions to the community.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Los Angeles success story

Donald Friese was born in Pennsylvania in 1940, one of thirteen children.

When he was five, his parents took him to an orphanage, where he lived until he was twelve, at which stage he moved to live and work on a dairy farm.

After high school, he joined the US Army and served for three years before moving to Los Angeles with just $125 in his pocket. His first job in Los Angeles was working in the warehouse of C.R. Laurence, a small supplies distributor.

Fries worked hard, climbing the company ranks and acquiring equity in the business. Eventually, he owned 100% of the company and expanded by buying up competitors.

In 2015, Friese sold C.R. Laurence for $1.3 billion in cash. He had come a long way from his childhood roots and was determined to give back; now, he had become a billionaire.

Philanthropy

When Friese sold C.R. Laurence, he distributed $85 million to his employees. He even gave two lucky staff one million dollars each.

Since he retired in 2018, Friese has focused on philanthropy. He established the Friese Foundation, a non-profit that "supports organizations that help low-income families, unhoused individuals, and other communities in need. These include programs serving veterans; youth programs and educational assistance; animal rescue and welfare organizations; and organizations that provide physical and mental health services."

Last year, Friese made a record $50 million gift to Providence Tarzana Foundation to support the expansion and renovation of Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

When COVID first hit, Friese, donated $200,000 to the Salvation Army and $100,000 to the USO to help with relief efforts.

Friese has donated $60 million to the foundation to disburse to worthy organizations, including American Red Cross, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Los Angeles Food Bank, and the National Veterans Foundation.

Last year he was rated in the Top 50 philanthropists in the United States.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Friese's philanthropy? What other organizations in Los Angeles would you like to see him support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Los Angeles# People# Charity# Business# Christmas

Comments / 59

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
57223 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Houston, TX

This retiring Houston legend is giving away millions

Today JJ Watt announced his retirement from NFL football after twelve seasons. While Watt has just completed his second season with the Arizona Cardinals, he is best known for his ten seasons with the Houston Texans.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

The most popular San Antonio articles of 2022

With 2022 drawing to a close, I thought it would be worth looking at some of the biggest and most read stories concerning San Antonio this year. While there were a lot of issues that covered Texas, these articles focused just on San Antonio.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott team calls the White House "a bunch of hypocrites"

"The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief who has been flying planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night." Renae Eze, spokesperson for Texas Gov. Abbott.

Read full story
5 comments
Dallas, TX

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars o

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
Texas State

Merry Christmas! Abbott's Christmas gift to VP Harris

Merry Christmas, Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are 50 more migrants for you. From Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. While no Christmas card was attached, the Christmas message from Gov. Abbott to Vice President Kamala Harris was clear- until President Biden tightens security at the southern border, Texas will continue to bus migrants north.

Read full story
15 comments
Bloomington, IN

The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

Abbott blames Texans losing power on "problems with their local provider.”

"The ERCOT grid remains stable and reliable with plenty of extra capacity. Some Texans may have lost power because of problems with their local power provider, like downed lines. No Texan has lost power because of any failure by the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
538 comments
Utah State

The richest woman in Utah is giving away millions

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
37 comments
Texas State

Would Beto have fixed the problems with the Texas power grid?

"The power grid failed last February, killing over 700 people, causing over $300 billion in economic damages, and leaving millions of our fellow Texans in the dark and cold for days. And in the months since, Texans across the state continue to lose power when the weather gets too hot or too cold for the grid to support." Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in San Antonio- and none of us seem to agree. So I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in San Antonio. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.

Read full story
9 comments
San Antonio, TX

Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas Day

For people in San Antonio who have yet to plan their Christmas meal, there are still some great options available, with many restaurants in San Antonio planning to open on Christmas Day,

Read full story
3 comments
El Paso, TX

The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
59 comments
Texas State

Abbott says the grid is performing well under "highest power demand in any winter." But is he correct?

"The ERCOT grid performed well again today. Yesterday, Texas had the highest power demand in any winter. Today was the 2nd highest demand day for winter power. During 2 extremely cold nights, the power grid has not failed. No Texan has lost any power because of the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
183 comments
Boston, MA

This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
43 comments
Vermont State

The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
41 comments
Texas State

Has Gov. Abbott got his priorities wrong?

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised to build more wall along the southern border of Texas. "More border wall is going up next month.It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Worth, TX

This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy

Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.

Read full story
102 comments
Texas State

Gov. Abbott calls Ted Cruz the "Zodiac Killer"

"The Zodiac Killer celebrates another birthday. (It’s a joke. He gets it. )" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It seems Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in a festive holiday mood- at least according to his Twitter.

Read full story
26 comments
Houston, TX

This Houston family is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy