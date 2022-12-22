This Los Angeles man is giving away millions

Photo by WikiCommons Images

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase the story of Donald Friese, who rose from nothing to become a successful businessman and now is donating millions to the community.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Los Angeles success story

Donald Friese was born in Pennsylvania in 1940, one of thirteen children.

When he was five, his parents took him to an orphanage, where he lived until he was twelve, at which stage he moved to live and work on a dairy farm.

After high school, he joined the US Army and served for three years before moving to Los Angeles with just $125 in his pocket. His first job in Los Angeles was working in the warehouse of C.R. Laurence, a small supplies distributor.

Fries worked hard, climbing the company ranks and acquiring equity in the business. Eventually, he owned 100% of the company and expanded by buying up competitors.

In 2015, Friese sold C.R. Laurence for $1.3 billion in cash. He had come a long way from his childhood roots and was determined to give back; now, he had become a billionaire.

Philanthropy

When Friese sold C.R. Laurence, he distributed $85 million to his employees. He even gave two lucky staff one million dollars each.

Since he retired in 2018, Friese has focused on philanthropy. He established the Friese Foundation, a non-profit that "supports organizations that help low-income families, unhoused individuals, and other communities in need. These include programs serving veterans; youth programs and educational assistance; animal rescue and welfare organizations; and organizations that provide physical and mental health services."

Last year, Friese made a record $50 million gift to Providence Tarzana Foundation to support the expansion and renovation of Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

When COVID first hit, Friese, donated $200,000 to the Salvation Army and $100,000 to the USO to help with relief efforts.

Friese has donated $60 million to the foundation to disburse to worthy organizations, including American Red Cross, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Los Angeles Food Bank, and the National Veterans Foundation.

Last year he was rated in the Top 50 philanthropists in the United States.

