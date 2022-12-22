The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions

Photo by Adobe

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase the story of the richest person in Alabama- Jimmy Rane. Rane has given a lot back to the people of Alabama, so let's take a quick look at his story.

The richest person in Alabama

In 1970, Rane was an attorney in Birmingham, Alabama, when his wife's parents tragically died in a car accident. So he purchased the company they had founded, Great Southern Wood Preserving, which makes decks and fences.

He moved to Abbeville to run the business while continuing to practice law. He did both of these roles for fifteen years. Together with his brother, they transformed Great Southern from a company with $22,000 in sales annually to one that now generates over $1 billion in sales annually.

Of course, people across Alabama will know Rane as "the Yella Fella," his cowboy alter-ego who appears in his company's TV commercials.

Philanthropy

His business had made Rane a very wealthy man, the richest person in Alabama. And he recognizes the need to give back to the community.

Rane started the Jimmy Rane Foundation in 2000, dedicated to providing college scholarships to deserving students and strengthening our communities through education projects and grants.

According to Rane, “it’s about giving something back.”

Since its establishment, the Jimmy Rane Foundation has awarded 560 college scholarships worth over $5.7 million to outstanding and deserving students. They hope these students then 'pay it forward' and offer to help others in need.

Applications for 2023 can be submitted before February 6, 2023.

In 2017, Rane donated $12 million to Auburn University, which was used to create a new culinary science center.

"I owe so much to this institution, to my teachers, to the administrators who helped me. I try to remember them and honor them for what a difference they made in my life. Auburn is a wonderful place, and I will never be able to repay this university for the many great things that it has done for me.” Jimmy Rane

In October, Rane made a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to assist victims of Hurricane Irma. He has also been recognized by the Marion Military Institute (MMI) Foundation for his contributions to their organization.

