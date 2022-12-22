The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTyBI_0jrMkRYM00
Photo byAdobe

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase the story of the richest person in Alabama- Jimmy Rane. Rane has given a lot back to the people of Alabama, so let's take a quick look at his story.

The richest person in Alabama

In 1970, Rane was an attorney in Birmingham, Alabama, when his wife's parents tragically died in a car accident. So he purchased the company they had founded, Great Southern Wood Preserving, which makes decks and fences.

He moved to Abbeville to run the business while continuing to practice law. He did both of these roles for fifteen years. Together with his brother, they transformed Great Southern from a company with $22,000 in sales annually to one that now generates over $1 billion in sales annually.

Of course, people across Alabama will know Rane as "the Yella Fella," his cowboy alter-ego who appears in his company's TV commercials.

Philanthropy

His business had made Rane a very wealthy man, the richest person in Alabama. And he recognizes the need to give back to the community.

Rane started the Jimmy Rane Foundation in 2000, dedicated to providing college scholarships to deserving students and strengthening our communities through education projects and grants.

According to Rane, “it’s about giving something back.”

Since its establishment, the Jimmy Rane Foundation has awarded 560 college scholarships worth over $5.7 million to outstanding and deserving students. They hope these students then 'pay it forward' and offer to help others in need.

Applications for 2023 can be submitted before February 6, 2023.

In 2017, Rane donated $12 million to Auburn University, which was used to create a new culinary science center.

"I owe so much to this institution, to my teachers, to the administrators who helped me. I try to remember them and honor them for what a difference they made in my life. Auburn is a wonderful place, and I will never be able to repay this university for the many great things that it has done for me.” Jimmy Rane

In October, Rane made a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to assist victims of Hurricane Irma. He has also been recognized by the Marion Military Institute (MMI) Foundation for his contributions to their organization.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Rane's philanthropy? What other organizations in Alabama would you like to see him support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alabama# Business# People# Charity# Christmas

Comments / 230

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
57223 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Houston, TX

This retiring Houston legend is giving away millions

Today JJ Watt announced his retirement from NFL football after twelve seasons. While Watt has just completed his second season with the Arizona Cardinals, he is best known for his ten seasons with the Houston Texans.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

The most popular San Antonio articles of 2022

With 2022 drawing to a close, I thought it would be worth looking at some of the biggest and most read stories concerning San Antonio this year. While there were a lot of issues that covered Texas, these articles focused just on San Antonio.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott team calls the White House "a bunch of hypocrites"

"The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief who has been flying planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night." Renae Eze, spokesperson for Texas Gov. Abbott.

Read full story
5 comments
Dallas, TX

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars o

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
Texas State

Merry Christmas! Abbott's Christmas gift to VP Harris

Merry Christmas, Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are 50 more migrants for you. From Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. While no Christmas card was attached, the Christmas message from Gov. Abbott to Vice President Kamala Harris was clear- until President Biden tightens security at the southern border, Texas will continue to bus migrants north.

Read full story
15 comments
Bloomington, IN

The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

Abbott blames Texans losing power on "problems with their local provider.”

"The ERCOT grid remains stable and reliable with plenty of extra capacity. Some Texans may have lost power because of problems with their local power provider, like downed lines. No Texan has lost power because of any failure by the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
538 comments
Utah State

The richest woman in Utah is giving away millions

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
37 comments
Texas State

Would Beto have fixed the problems with the Texas power grid?

"The power grid failed last February, killing over 700 people, causing over $300 billion in economic damages, and leaving millions of our fellow Texans in the dark and cold for days. And in the months since, Texans across the state continue to lose power when the weather gets too hot or too cold for the grid to support." Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in San Antonio- and none of us seem to agree. So I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in San Antonio. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.

Read full story
9 comments
San Antonio, TX

Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas Day

For people in San Antonio who have yet to plan their Christmas meal, there are still some great options available, with many restaurants in San Antonio planning to open on Christmas Day,

Read full story
3 comments
El Paso, TX

The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
59 comments
Texas State

Abbott says the grid is performing well under "highest power demand in any winter." But is he correct?

"The ERCOT grid performed well again today. Yesterday, Texas had the highest power demand in any winter. Today was the 2nd highest demand day for winter power. During 2 extremely cold nights, the power grid has not failed. No Texan has lost any power because of the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
183 comments
Boston, MA

This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
43 comments
Vermont State

The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
41 comments
Texas State

Has Gov. Abbott got his priorities wrong?

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised to build more wall along the southern border of Texas. "More border wall is going up next month.It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Worth, TX

This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy

Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.

Read full story
102 comments
Texas State

Gov. Abbott calls Ted Cruz the "Zodiac Killer"

"The Zodiac Killer celebrates another birthday. (It’s a joke. He gets it. )" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It seems Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in a festive holiday mood- at least according to his Twitter.

Read full story
26 comments
Houston, TX

This Houston family is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy