The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cO0o2_0jrKHu8800
Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase the story of the wealthiest woman in Wisconsin- Diane Hendricks. She has a net worth of $12.5 billion but has been very generous with her wealth.

Let's take a quick look at Diane's story.

The richest female in Wisconsin

Diane was born in Wisconsin in 1947 and grew up on a Wisconsin dairy farm with her eight sisters. She had her first child when she was 17 and was forced to work in factories and sell construction to support her son.

In 1968, she met a roofer named Ken Hendricks, and together over the next forty years, they were married, became business partners, and built a billion-dollar company.

"Motherhood got in the way real quick and I grew up real fast. It didn’t stop me from wanting to reach my dream. In fact I think I became even more focused on what I wanted to achieve." Diane Hendricks

The business

In 1982 Diane and Ken Hendricks launched ABC Supply in Beloit, Wisconsin. ABC Supply is now one of America's largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding, and windows. It has over 800 locations across the country and earned $12 billion in revenue in 2020.

While building their business, the couple was also raising seven children.

Unfortunately, in 2007, Diane suffered a devastating tragedy when Ken died in an accident. Other companies saw this as an opportunity to try and acquire the business, but Diane held on, and she has run ABC Supply since Ken's death.

Philanthropy

Diane is renowned for her philanthropy.

Diane formed the Hendricks Family Foundation in 2005 to "support non-profit organizations that are working to shape, strengthen and sustain our hometown of Beloit, Wisconsin."

This includes grants to organizations such as Safe Families for Children Wisconsin, Hendricks Career Tek, Acts Housing, the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, and the Rock Valley Community Program, among others. In addition, there is a long list of grant recipients dating back to 2005.

In addition, Diane has spent millions on local economic development, brought several new businesses to Wisconsin, and is passionate about bringing new jobs to Beloit.

She has helped revitalize Beloit through some of her real estate purchases and renovations. These include moving the town’s library to a nearby mall while replacing the original historical location with a theater for students from Beloit College. Diane has also purchased an entire downtown lock, leveled the buildings, and replaced them with new trendy eateries.

In addition, Diane has made significant donations to WisconsinEye and served on the Stateline Boys & Girls Club boards, Beloit Memorial Hospital, and the Beloit Foundation.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Diane's philanthropy? What organizations in Wisconsin would you like to see her support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

