Providence, RI

The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune away

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03boev_0jqW4ZvG00
Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase the story of the richest person in Providence- Jonathan Nelson. Nelson has promised to give most of his billion-dollar fortune away.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The richest person in Providence is giving away his fortune

Jonathan Nelson was born in Providence. Rhode Island in 1956. He graduated from Brown University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics before completing his MBA at Harvard.

After Harvard, he started working in private equity and, in 1989, launched his own business- Providence Equity Partners. Despite being based in Providence, Nelson never had trouble attracting great staff.

''In the beginning, the question was, 'Could we compete from Providence?' '

Nelson has grown this business into the world's leading private equity investment firm focused on media, communications, education, and information investments. It has invested in over 160 countries across these sectors and has assets of $31 billion.

Despite the massive success of his business, Nelson was never tempted to leave Providence and move his company's head office to New York.

The success of his business has led to Nelson having a net worth of $2.2 billion. And he has promised to give most of it away.

The Giving Pledge

Nelson signed the Giving Pledge, in which he promised to give away the majority of his fortune while he was still alive.

One of the admirable qualities of our great country is the history and culture of helping those less fortunate. In America giving is not unusual; it is mainstream. I always thought if I were lucky enough to be in a position to help others, I would. The vast majority of Americans are this way. This is who we are. And while separate acts of generosity are generally not remarkable, taken as a whole it defines us. I never imagined not doing my part.” Jonathan Nelson

Many people ask why billionaires like Nelson have to comment on their donations publicly. Nelson has an answer for that.

The issue for me then was the public disclosure of the Giving Pledge. In the end, I came to the view that by openly joining other Pledge partners I might encourage others to follow. This thought makes disclosure compelling.

Nelson has established a Family Foundation through which he primarily gives to higher education, the arts, health, children, youth, and social services.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Nelson's pledge? What organizations in Providence would you like to see Nelson supporting through his donations?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Providence# Business# Charity# People# Christmas

Comments / 66

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
57223 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Houston, TX

This retiring Houston legend is giving away millions

Today JJ Watt announced his retirement from NFL football after twelve seasons. While Watt has just completed his second season with the Arizona Cardinals, he is best known for his ten seasons with the Houston Texans.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

The most popular San Antonio articles of 2022

With 2022 drawing to a close, I thought it would be worth looking at some of the biggest and most read stories concerning San Antonio this year. While there were a lot of issues that covered Texas, these articles focused just on San Antonio.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott team calls the White House "a bunch of hypocrites"

"The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief who has been flying planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night." Renae Eze, spokesperson for Texas Gov. Abbott.

Read full story
5 comments
Dallas, TX

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars o

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
Texas State

Merry Christmas! Abbott's Christmas gift to VP Harris

Merry Christmas, Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are 50 more migrants for you. From Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. While no Christmas card was attached, the Christmas message from Gov. Abbott to Vice President Kamala Harris was clear- until President Biden tightens security at the southern border, Texas will continue to bus migrants north.

Read full story
15 comments
Bloomington, IN

The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

Abbott blames Texans losing power on "problems with their local provider.”

"The ERCOT grid remains stable and reliable with plenty of extra capacity. Some Texans may have lost power because of problems with their local power provider, like downed lines. No Texan has lost power because of any failure by the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
538 comments
Utah State

The richest woman in Utah is giving away millions

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
37 comments
Texas State

Would Beto have fixed the problems with the Texas power grid?

"The power grid failed last February, killing over 700 people, causing over $300 billion in economic damages, and leaving millions of our fellow Texans in the dark and cold for days. And in the months since, Texans across the state continue to lose power when the weather gets too hot or too cold for the grid to support." Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in San Antonio- and none of us seem to agree. So I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in San Antonio. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.

Read full story
9 comments
San Antonio, TX

Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas Day

For people in San Antonio who have yet to plan their Christmas meal, there are still some great options available, with many restaurants in San Antonio planning to open on Christmas Day,

Read full story
3 comments
El Paso, TX

The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
59 comments
Texas State

Abbott says the grid is performing well under "highest power demand in any winter." But is he correct?

"The ERCOT grid performed well again today. Yesterday, Texas had the highest power demand in any winter. Today was the 2nd highest demand day for winter power. During 2 extremely cold nights, the power grid has not failed. No Texan has lost any power because of the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
183 comments
Boston, MA

This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
43 comments
Vermont State

The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
41 comments
Texas State

Has Gov. Abbott got his priorities wrong?

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised to build more wall along the southern border of Texas. "More border wall is going up next month.It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Worth, TX

This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy

Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.

Read full story
102 comments
Texas State

Gov. Abbott calls Ted Cruz the "Zodiac Killer"

"The Zodiac Killer celebrates another birthday. (It’s a joke. He gets it. )" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It seems Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in a festive holiday mood- at least according to his Twitter.

Read full story
26 comments
Houston, TX

This Houston family is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy