The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune away

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase the story of the richest person in Providence- Jonathan Nelson. Nelson has promised to give most of his billion-dollar fortune away.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The richest person in Providence is giving away his fortune

Jonathan Nelson was born in Providence. Rhode Island in 1956. He graduated from Brown University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics before completing his MBA at Harvard.

After Harvard, he started working in private equity and, in 1989, launched his own business- Providence Equity Partners. Despite being based in Providence, Nelson never had trouble attracting great staff.

''In the beginning, the question was, 'Could we compete from Providence?' '

Nelson has grown this business into the world's leading private equity investment firm focused on media, communications, education, and information investments. It has invested in over 160 countries across these sectors and has assets of $31 billion.

Despite the massive success of his business, Nelson was never tempted to leave Providence and move his company's head office to New York.

The success of his business has led to Nelson having a net worth of $2.2 billion. And he has promised to give most of it away.

The Giving Pledge

Nelson signed the Giving Pledge, in which he promised to give away the majority of his fortune while he was still alive.

“One of the admirable qualities of our great country is the history and culture of helping those less fortunate. In America giving is not unusual; it is mainstream. I always thought if I were lucky enough to be in a position to help others, I would. The vast majority of Americans are this way. This is who we are. And while separate acts of generosity are generally not remarkable, taken as a whole it defines us. I never imagined not doing my part.” Jonathan Nelson

Many people ask why billionaires like Nelson have to comment on their donations publicly. Nelson has an answer for that.

The issue for me then was the public disclosure of the Giving Pledge. In the end, I came to the view that by openly joining other Pledge partners I might encourage others to follow. This thought makes disclosure compelling.

Nelson has established a Family Foundation through which he primarily gives to higher education, the arts, health, children, youth, and social services.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Nelson's pledge? What organizations in Providence would you like to see Nelson supporting through his donations?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.