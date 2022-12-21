Sioux Falls, SD

The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24W3cZ_0jqUVcPP00
Photo byAdobe Free Image

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase the story of the richest person in Sioux Falls- T Denny Sanford. Sanford has said he wants to "want to die broke."

Let's take a quick look at Sanford's story.

The richest person in Sioux Falls

Thomas Denny Sanford was born in Minnesota in 1935, during the Great Depression.

His mother died of breast cancer when he was four, and he started work at just eight years old in his father's store. His father died when Sanford was 20.

Sanford graduated in Psychology from the University of Minnesota and worked in several jobs before starting the First Premier Bank in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The bank has 17 branches and is one of the biggest issuers of Mastercards in the United States.

The success of First Premier Bank has made Sanford a multi-billionaire. And he wants to give it all away.

Philanthropy

In 1998, Sanford made his first big gift- $2 million to the Children's Home Society of South Dakota. Since then, he has gifted another $15 million.

Since then, Sanford has donated $2.25 billion to various organizations. Sanford has given nearly $1 billion to Sanford Health, a group of 43 nonprofit hospitals formerly called the Sioux Valley Health System

His first donation to the Sioux Valley Health System was a $400 million donation in 2007, and his donations now total nearly $1.5 billion. His philanthropy rocketed the one-time Sioux Valley Health System to regional and national prominence.

In addition to healthcare, Sanford has donated millions of dollars to educational institutions.

"Denny Sanford's commitment to higher education and helping young men and women achieve success is storied in American philanthropy," Matthew Rose, president, Horatio Alger Association

Through Sanford's children's education initiatives he hopes to cut America's divorce rate by 50% in the next 50 years.

Sanford has been instrumental in transforming Sioux Falls into a growing regional powerhouse known for health care and banking.

There have been some recent controversies, but there is no denying that Sanford is one of America's most generous philanthropists and remained determined to give his billion-dollar fortune away before he dies.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Sanford's philanthropy? Do you have ideas on how he can give away his fortune? What organizations in Sioux Falls would you like to see him support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sioux Falls# Business# People# Charity# Christmas

Comments / 57

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
57223 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Houston, TX

This retiring Houston legend is giving away millions

Today JJ Watt announced his retirement from NFL football after twelve seasons. While Watt has just completed his second season with the Arizona Cardinals, he is best known for his ten seasons with the Houston Texans.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

The most popular San Antonio articles of 2022

With 2022 drawing to a close, I thought it would be worth looking at some of the biggest and most read stories concerning San Antonio this year. While there were a lot of issues that covered Texas, these articles focused just on San Antonio.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott team calls the White House "a bunch of hypocrites"

"The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief who has been flying planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night." Renae Eze, spokesperson for Texas Gov. Abbott.

Read full story
5 comments
Dallas, TX

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars o

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
Texas State

Merry Christmas! Abbott's Christmas gift to VP Harris

Merry Christmas, Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are 50 more migrants for you. From Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. While no Christmas card was attached, the Christmas message from Gov. Abbott to Vice President Kamala Harris was clear- until President Biden tightens security at the southern border, Texas will continue to bus migrants north.

Read full story
15 comments
Bloomington, IN

The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

Abbott blames Texans losing power on "problems with their local provider.”

"The ERCOT grid remains stable and reliable with plenty of extra capacity. Some Texans may have lost power because of problems with their local power provider, like downed lines. No Texan has lost power because of any failure by the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
538 comments
Utah State

The richest woman in Utah is giving away millions

Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
37 comments
Texas State

Would Beto have fixed the problems with the Texas power grid?

"The power grid failed last February, killing over 700 people, causing over $300 billion in economic damages, and leaving millions of our fellow Texans in the dark and cold for days. And in the months since, Texans across the state continue to lose power when the weather gets too hot or too cold for the grid to support." Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in San Antonio- and none of us seem to agree. So I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in San Antonio. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.

Read full story
9 comments
San Antonio, TX

Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas Day

For people in San Antonio who have yet to plan their Christmas meal, there are still some great options available, with many restaurants in San Antonio planning to open on Christmas Day,

Read full story
3 comments
El Paso, TX

The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
59 comments
Texas State

Abbott says the grid is performing well under "highest power demand in any winter." But is he correct?

"The ERCOT grid performed well again today. Yesterday, Texas had the highest power demand in any winter. Today was the 2nd highest demand day for winter power. During 2 extremely cold nights, the power grid has not failed. No Texan has lost any power because of the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
183 comments
Boston, MA

This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
43 comments
Vermont State

The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
41 comments
Texas State

Has Gov. Abbott got his priorities wrong?

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised to build more wall along the southern border of Texas. "More border wall is going up next month.It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Worth, TX

This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy

Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.

Read full story
102 comments
Texas State

Gov. Abbott calls Ted Cruz the "Zodiac Killer"

"The Zodiac Killer celebrates another birthday. (It’s a joke. He gets it. )" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It seems Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in a festive holiday mood- at least according to his Twitter.

Read full story
26 comments
Houston, TX

This Houston family is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy