The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away

Photo by Adobe Free Image

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase the story of the richest person in Sioux Falls- T Denny Sanford. Sanford has said he wants to "want to die broke."

Let's take a quick look at Sanford's story.

The richest person in Sioux Falls

Thomas Denny Sanford was born in Minnesota in 1935, during the Great Depression.

His mother died of breast cancer when he was four, and he started work at just eight years old in his father's store. His father died when Sanford was 20.

Sanford graduated in Psychology from the University of Minnesota and worked in several jobs before starting the First Premier Bank in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The bank has 17 branches and is one of the biggest issuers of Mastercards in the United States.

The success of First Premier Bank has made Sanford a multi-billionaire. And he wants to give it all away.

Philanthropy

In 1998, Sanford made his first big gift- $2 million to the Children's Home Society of South Dakota. Since then, he has gifted another $15 million.

Since then, Sanford has donated $2.25 billion to various organizations. Sanford has given nearly $1 billion to Sanford Health, a group of 43 nonprofit hospitals formerly called the Sioux Valley Health System

His first donation to the Sioux Valley Health System was a $400 million donation in 2007, and his donations now total nearly $1.5 billion. His philanthropy rocketed the one-time Sioux Valley Health System to regional and national prominence.

In addition to healthcare, Sanford has donated millions of dollars to educational institutions.

"Denny Sanford's commitment to higher education and helping young men and women achieve success is storied in American philanthropy," Matthew Rose, president, Horatio Alger Association

Through Sanford's children's education initiatives he hopes to cut America's divorce rate by 50% in the next 50 years.

Sanford has been instrumental in transforming Sioux Falls into a growing regional powerhouse known for health care and banking.

There have been some recent controversies, but there is no denying that Sanford is one of America's most generous philanthropists and remained determined to give his billion-dollar fortune away before he dies.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Sanford's philanthropy? Do you have ideas on how he can give away his fortune? What organizations in Sioux Falls would you like to see him support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.