Abbott says, “Texas communities are bearing the burden of Biden’s open border policies”

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"President Biden will go anywhere... except the border. Texas communities are bearing the burden of Biden’s open border policies. As the federal government does nothing, we continue to step up to secure our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued his public attacks on President Joe Biden and what Abbott perceives as a lack of control over the southern border.

Yesterday he wrote a letter to President Biden demanding immediate action and warning that lives could be lost this week if nothing was done.

"I’m demanding President Biden deploy federal assets to our border as cold weather approaches Texas. Our border communities are ill-equipped to handle the record levels of migrants, who risk freezing to death on city streets. Biden’s inaction is putting lives at risk."Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Today Abbott pointed out that while President Biden is set to visit Mexico City next month, he is still yet to visit the border.

Biden has not visited the border since taking office, and Abbott has previously called out Biden for lying about visiting the border.

Recently Abbott linked to an exchange between Fox News journalist Peter Doocy and Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary.

The exchange went as follows:

Doocy: "Kevin McCarthy said he invited President Biden down to the border. How does the President RSVP? We know -- we know the President's never been down to the border. The possible next speaker says that he wants him to go with him, so is he going to?"

Jean-Pierre: "He's been there. He's been to the border & since he took office--"

Doocy: "When did he go to the border?"

Jean Pierre: "--since he took office, the President...has been taking action to fix our immigration issue."

"President Biden says there are 'more important things' than the border crisis. He refuses to visit the border or acknowledge his admin's failure to step up. As he fails, Texas continues to take unprecedented action to secure our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

It remains to be seen if the added pressure from Gov. Abbott forces Biden to visit the southern border in the near future.

