This former drag racer is giving away millions in Florida

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vn1eI_0jo7uu2000
Photo byWikiCommons Images

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase a former NASCAR driver who lives in Florida and has been incredibly generous to the community. This week Johnny Gray and his wife Terry made a $25 million donation- the latest in a long list of charitable efforts.

Let's take a quick look at Gray's story.

Johnny Gray was born in 1953, the son of John R. Gray, a self-made oil industry titan who founded Marbob Energy. Johnny was president of Marbob until he sold the company in 2010 for $1.7 billion and split the proceeds with his sister.

In addition to running an oil business, Gray was also an NHRA drag racer for many years and is now a partner in Team DGR, an American professional stock car racing team that his grandson race for.

Gray has been fortunate to accumulate a multi-million dollar fortune- and he has been generous in giving back to the community.

Philanthropy

This week the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation in Jupiter, Florida, announced a $25 million gift from Johnny and Terry Gray to support a new surgical institute to open next year.

We have been very fortunate, and it is a joy to share that success with others. Jupiter Medical Center has cemented itself as a leader in quality, world-class health care. We are confident they will remain innovative and at the forefront of cutting-edge medicine. We are honored to be part of their evolution to meet the growing demands of our community.” Johnny and Terry Gray

Johnny and his wife are well known for their philanthropy and support of multiple not-for-profits, primarily those supporting programs and services for children, youth, and families to end cycles of abuse and homelessness. In addition, they have created shelters to support families exposed to domestic violence.

One example is their long-time support of Place of Hope, a Palm Beach Gardens-based nonprofit organization that provides a range of housing and support services for children and families in need.

Your thoughts

What do you think of the charitable efforts of Johnny Gray? What other organizations in Florida would you like to see him support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Sport# Business# Charity# Christmas

Comments / 35

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
56502 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Cincinnati, OH

This Cincinatti couple continue to give away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Los Angeles man is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
32 comments
Alabama State

The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
129 comments
Wisconsin State

The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions

Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
104 comments
Providence, RI

The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune away

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
56 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
41 comments
Texas State

Abbott says, “Texas communities are bearing the burden of Biden’s open border policies”

"President Biden will go anywhere... except the border. Texas communities are bearing the burden of Biden’s open border policies. As the federal government does nothing, we continue to step up to secure our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott says Biden's "inaction is "putting lives at risk"

Texas Gov Greg Abbott today demandedPresident Joe Biden immediately deploy federal assets to address the dire border crisis as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week.

Read full story
278 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
41 comments
Texas State

A win for Gov. Abbott as Title 42 wins a temporary reprieve

"BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has HALTED the lifting of Title 42 for now. Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place. Today's order is a step in that direction. This helps prevent illegal immigration." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortune

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
75 comments
Dallas, TX

Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in Dallas

“My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena, it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino. That’s the mission.” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Read full story
6 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
359 comments
Potomac, MD

The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortune

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
128 comments
Texas State

Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border

In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Taco Cabana launches new Double Crunch Pizza in all Texas locations. Will you try one?

Most Texans have, at some stage eaten at Taco Cabana. Whether it was starting the day with a breakfast taco or ending the night with a margarita, but from Monday, pizza will be a new option on the Taco Cabana menu.

Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location

There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Wayne, IN

The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
37 comments
Texas State

Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"

I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
423 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy