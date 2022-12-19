This former drag racer is giving away millions in Florida

Photo by WikiCommons Images

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase a former NASCAR driver who lives in Florida and has been incredibly generous to the community. This week Johnny Gray and his wife Terry made a $25 million donation- the latest in a long list of charitable efforts.

Let's take a quick look at Gray's story.

Johnny Gray was born in 1953, the son of John R. Gray, a self-made oil industry titan who founded Marbob Energy. Johnny was president of Marbob until he sold the company in 2010 for $1.7 billion and split the proceeds with his sister.

In addition to running an oil business, Gray was also an NHRA drag racer for many years and is now a partner in Team DGR, an American professional stock car racing team that his grandson race for.

Gray has been fortunate to accumulate a multi-million dollar fortune- and he has been generous in giving back to the community.

Philanthropy

This week the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation in Jupiter, Florida, announced a $25 million gift from Johnny and Terry Gray to support a new surgical institute to open next year.

“We have been very fortunate, and it is a joy to share that success with others. Jupiter Medical Center has cemented itself as a leader in quality, world-class health care. We are confident they will remain innovative and at the forefront of cutting-edge medicine. We are honored to be part of their evolution to meet the growing demands of our community.” Johnny and Terry Gray

Johnny and his wife are well known for their philanthropy and support of multiple not-for-profits, primarily those supporting programs and services for children, youth, and families to end cycles of abuse and homelessness. In addition, they have created shelters to support families exposed to domestic violence.

One example is their long-time support of Place of Hope, a Palm Beach Gardens-based nonprofit organization that provides a range of housing and support services for children and families in need.

