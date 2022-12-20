A win for Gov. Abbott as Title 42 wins a temporary reprieve

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has HALTED the lifting of Title 42 for now. Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place. Today's order is a step in that direction. This helps prevent illegal immigration." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

For the past week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been preparing for what he believes will be chaos with the lifting of Title 42.

Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.

It was due to end on December 21, but Gov. Abbott has just announced that United States Supreme Court Justice Roberts has halted the lifting of Title 42. This is thanks to a group of GOP-led states, including Texas, who made an emergency bid to the Supreme Court today.

In the filing to the Supreme Court, Attorney Generals of the GOP-led states said:

“Such a stay is particularly appropriate given the enormous harms that would otherwise be inflicted upon the States and further because there is not the slightest indication that DHS could ever meaningfully remedy those harms after they have occurred.Indeed, there has already been a surge of migrants approaching the border in anticipation of the December 21 stay expiration, underscoring the States’ harms."

It looks like the fight over border policy will continue between states such as Texas and the Biden Administration.

