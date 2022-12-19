Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortune

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Otiu_0jnyu8Ag00
Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase an Atlantan who has been incredibly generous to the community. Bernie Marcus is the wealthiest person in Atlanta, with a net worth of $8 billion, and has been very generous with his wealth.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The richest person in Atlanta

Bernie Marcus was born in 1929, the son of Russian immigrants. He grew up wanting to be a doctor but couldn't afford to attend medical school.

He did study Pharmacy and ended up working at a drugstore, but it was in 1978 that an incident changed his life forever. Marcus and his friend Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store, so they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot.

Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took their business public. Now Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States.

The business has led to Marcus amassing a multi-billion dollar fortune- and he has promised to give most of it away.

Philanthropy

In 2010, Marcus signed the Giving Pledge, a promise to give away most of his wealth.

He has kept to that pledge and given away over $1 billion so far, mainly to education and hospitals. He has also helped veterans overcome their wounds through Operation Share and the Marcus Institute for Brain Health.

He even uses his birthday as a fundraising exercise. When he turned 90 in 2019, he threw a party that raised $117 million to be donated to non-profits.

"It has always been my belief that leaving enormous wealth for our children does nothing to stimulate their ability to make it on their own. I too believe that all our efforts in creating the wealth that we have would give us a great deal more joy if we were to disperse as much of it during our lifetimes." Bernie Marcus

Atlanta residents will be familiar with the Georgia Aquarium, the largest in the world.

The aquarium was able to open in 2005 thanks to a $250 million donation from Marcus. The tourist attraction helped stimulate the downtown Atlanta economy and created new jobs and opportunities for residents.

One cause that Marcus is passionate about is autism. He founded The Marcus Autism Center, providing services for children and adolescents with developmental disabilities. Marcus has also donated $25 million to Autism Speaks to help research the causes and find a cure for autism.

"The work we do with hospitals, education, and children through the Marcus Autism Center (MAC), has enabled us to take care of well over 36,000 children since its inception and approximately 4,000 children annually. If it weren’t for the MAC in Georgia there would be nowhere for many of these families to go." Bernie Marcus

It is an inspiring story from his humble upbringing as the son of immigrants to the wealthiest person in Atlanta to a philanthropist.

Your thoughts

What do you think of the charitable efforts of Bernie Marcus? What other organizations in Atlanta would you like to see him support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Atlanta# Business# Christmas# Charity# People

Comments / 77

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
56520 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Cincinnati, OH

This Cincinatti couple continue to give away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Los Angeles man is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
32 comments
Alabama State

The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
135 comments
Wisconsin State

The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions

Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
106 comments
Providence, RI

The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune away

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
57 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
41 comments
Texas State

Abbott says, “Texas communities are bearing the burden of Biden’s open border policies”

"President Biden will go anywhere... except the border. Texas communities are bearing the burden of Biden’s open border policies. As the federal government does nothing, we continue to step up to secure our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott says Biden's "inaction is "putting lives at risk"

Texas Gov Greg Abbott today demandedPresident Joe Biden immediately deploy federal assets to address the dire border crisis as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week.

Read full story
278 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
41 comments
Florida State

This former drag racer is giving away millions in Florida

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
35 comments
Texas State

A win for Gov. Abbott as Title 42 wins a temporary reprieve

"BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has HALTED the lifting of Title 42 for now. Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place. Today's order is a step in that direction. This helps prevent illegal immigration." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in Dallas

“My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena, it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino. That’s the mission.” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Read full story
6 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
359 comments
Potomac, MD

The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortune

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
128 comments
Texas State

Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border

In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Taco Cabana launches new Double Crunch Pizza in all Texas locations. Will you try one?

Most Texans have, at some stage eaten at Taco Cabana. Whether it was starting the day with a breakfast taco or ending the night with a margarita, but from Monday, pizza will be a new option on the Taco Cabana menu.

Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location

There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Wayne, IN

The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
37 comments
Texas State

Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"

I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
423 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy