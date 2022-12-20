Dallas, TX

Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in Dallas

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C65FI_0jnAVKic00
Photo byWikiCommons Images

My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena, it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino. That’s the mission.” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban

Dallas entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, has a new grand plan for his team. He wants to build a new arena for the Mavs in the middle of a resort and casino.

Cuban's wish may be getting closer to reality.

Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, has filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.

I welcome him to the arena of this discussion. Having somebody like Mark Cuban on board certainly gives a boost of enthusiasm to the effort. Hopefully he’ll use his clout and resources to help get us across the finish line." Sen. Carol Alvarado

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry has also recently been promoting the legalization of sports betting in Texas. Perry has appeared in a video for the Sports Betting Alliance, which is backed by all the major sporting teams in Texas and formed by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The Dallas Mavericks are also major partners of the Alliance.

The Alliance claims that over 2 million bets worth $8.7 billion are placed yearly with illegal offshore betting operators resulting in a loss of revenue for Texas.

In 2018, the United States Supreme Court removed the federal law prohibiting states from legalizing sports betting, paving the way for Texas to change.

I would say the conditions for the passage of casino gambling are better today than any other time. And if they don’t pass casino gambling, I think sports betting seems to be a decent fallback; even likely to happen.” Mark Jones, a Rice University political scientist.

Previously Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt.Gov Dan Patrick have been opposed to legalizing sports betting, but recently Abbott has said he is open to casino gambling. Could this open the door for Mark Cuban's vision for a new Dallas Mavericks arena?

Your thoughts

Would you like sports betting legalized in Texas? Or do you believe it should remain illegal? Do you think a new resort and casino which is home to the Dallas Mavericks would be good for the city of Dallas? Should casinos be allowed to operate in this state?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dallas# Sports# Entertainment# Lifestyle# Society

Comments / 6

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
56520 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Cincinnati, OH

This Cincinatti couple continue to give away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Los Angeles man is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
32 comments
Alabama State

The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
135 comments
Wisconsin State

The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions

Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
106 comments
Providence, RI

The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune away

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
57 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
41 comments
Texas State

Abbott says, “Texas communities are bearing the burden of Biden’s open border policies”

"President Biden will go anywhere... except the border. Texas communities are bearing the burden of Biden’s open border policies. As the federal government does nothing, we continue to step up to secure our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott says Biden's "inaction is "putting lives at risk"

Texas Gov Greg Abbott today demandedPresident Joe Biden immediately deploy federal assets to address the dire border crisis as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week.

Read full story
278 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
41 comments
Florida State

This former drag racer is giving away millions in Florida

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
35 comments
Texas State

A win for Gov. Abbott as Title 42 wins a temporary reprieve

"BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has HALTED the lifting of Title 42 for now. Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place. Today's order is a step in that direction. This helps prevent illegal immigration." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortune

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
77 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
359 comments
Potomac, MD

The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortune

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
128 comments
Texas State

Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border

In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Taco Cabana launches new Double Crunch Pizza in all Texas locations. Will you try one?

Most Texans have, at some stage eaten at Taco Cabana. Whether it was starting the day with a breakfast taco or ending the night with a margarita, but from Monday, pizza will be a new option on the Taco Cabana menu.

Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location

There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Wayne, IN

The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
37 comments
Texas State

Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"

I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
423 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy