Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in Dallas

“My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena, it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino. That’s the mission.” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban

Dallas entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, has a new grand plan for his team. He wants to build a new arena for the Mavs in the middle of a resort and casino.

Cuban's wish may be getting closer to reality.

Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, has filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.

“I welcome him to the arena of this discussion. Having somebody like Mark Cuban on board certainly gives a boost of enthusiasm to the effort. Hopefully he’ll use his clout and resources to help get us across the finish line." Sen. Carol Alvarado

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry has also recently been promoting the legalization of sports betting in Texas. Perry has appeared in a video for the Sports Betting Alliance, which is backed by all the major sporting teams in Texas and formed by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The Dallas Mavericks are also major partners of the Alliance.

The Alliance claims that over 2 million bets worth $8.7 billion are placed yearly with illegal offshore betting operators resulting in a loss of revenue for Texas.

In 2018, the United States Supreme Court removed the federal law prohibiting states from legalizing sports betting, paving the way for Texas to change.

“I would say the conditions for the passage of casino gambling are better today than any other time. And if they don’t pass casino gambling, I think sports betting seems to be a decent fallback; even likely to happen.” Mark Jones, a Rice University political scientist.

Previously Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt.Gov Dan Patrick have been opposed to legalizing sports betting, but recently Abbott has said he is open to casino gambling. Could this open the door for Mark Cuban's vision for a new Dallas Mavericks arena?

Would you like sports betting legalized in Texas? Or do you believe it should remain illegal? Do you think a new resort and casino which is home to the Dallas Mavericks would be good for the city of Dallas? Should casinos be allowed to operate in this state?

