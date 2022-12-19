Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millions

Photo by WikiCommons Images

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase a Tennessee woman who has been incredibly generous to the community. Martha Ingram is the wealthiest woman in Tennessee, with a net worth of $3.4 billion - and has been very generous with her wealth.

Let's take a quick look at her story.

The wealthiest woman in Tennessee

Martha's husband, Bronson, founded Ingram Industries, a manufacturing company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1978. This business was diversified into several industries, including book distribution, marine transportation, and computer distribution.

When Bronson passed away in 1995, Martha took over the business. The following year she publicly listed the computer distribution part of the business as Ingram Micro.

She ran the business until 2008, when she stepped down as chairwoman, and her two sons took over.

Philanthropy

Martha Ingram is well known for her philanthropy in Tennessee and the United States.

Martha co-founded the Schermorn Symphony Centre and served as Chairman of the Board of Trust of Vanderbilt University in Nashville. In addition, she donated $300 million of Ingram stock to the Vanderbilt Blair School of Music in Nashville. She also started the Martha and Bronson Ingram Foundation with her husband, "giving primarily to a community foundation that supports at-risk youth, public education, including literacy programs, and the arts."

Her generosity was acknowledged by Business Week when she was named the 50th most generous philanthropist in the United States. She has also been honored by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee as the 2006 recipient of the 13th Annual Joe Kraft Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts.

Philanthropy runs in the Ingram family.

They also run Ingram Charities which comprises the Ingram family and business philanthropy and is how Ingram gives back to the community. Ingram Charities "provides grants for programs and nonprofit organizations that make Nashville a better place to live and work. [Their] funding typically focuses on programs impacting Middle Tennessee through the arts, education, and health and human services."

Your thoughts

