Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millions

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wc7sZ_0jn6KbZr00
Photo byWikiCommons Images

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase a Tennessee woman who has been incredibly generous to the community. Martha Ingram is the wealthiest woman in Tennessee, with a net worth of $3.4 billion- and has been very generous with her wealth.

Let's take a quick look at her story.

The wealthiest woman in Tennessee

Martha's husband, Bronson, founded Ingram Industries, a manufacturing company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1978. This business was diversified into several industries, including book distribution, marine transportation, and computer distribution.

When Bronson passed away in 1995, Martha took over the business. The following year she publicly listed the computer distribution part of the business as Ingram Micro.

She ran the business until 2008, when she stepped down as chairwoman, and her two sons took over.

Philanthropy

Martha Ingram is well known for her philanthropy in Tennessee and the United States.

Martha co-founded the Schermorn Symphony Centre and served as Chairman of the Board of Trust of Vanderbilt University in Nashville. In addition, she donated $300 million of Ingram stock to the Vanderbilt Blair School of Music in Nashville. She also started the Martha and Bronson Ingram Foundation with her husband, "giving primarily to a community foundation that supports at-risk youth, public education, including literacy programs, and the arts."

Her generosity was acknowledged by Business Week when she was named the 50th most generous philanthropist in the United States. She has also been honored by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee as the 2006 recipient of the 13th Annual Joe Kraft Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts.

Philanthropy runs in the Ingram family.

They also run Ingram Charities which comprises the Ingram family and business philanthropy and is how Ingram gives back to the community. Ingram Charities "provides grants for programs and nonprofit organizations that make Nashville a better place to live and work. [Their] funding typically focuses on programs impacting Middle Tennessee through the arts, education, and health and human services."

Your thoughts

What do you think of Martha Ingram's philanthropy? And what other Tennessee organizations do you think she should support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tennessee# Business# Charity# Christmas# People

Comments / 359

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
56520 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Cincinnati, OH

This Cincinatti couple continue to give away millions

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Los Angeles man is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
32 comments
Alabama State

The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
135 comments
Wisconsin State

The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions

Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
106 comments
Providence, RI

The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune away

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
57 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
41 comments
Texas State

Abbott says, “Texas communities are bearing the burden of Biden’s open border policies”

"President Biden will go anywhere... except the border. Texas communities are bearing the burden of Biden’s open border policies. As the federal government does nothing, we continue to step up to secure our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott says Biden's "inaction is "putting lives at risk"

Texas Gov Greg Abbott today demandedPresident Joe Biden immediately deploy federal assets to address the dire border crisis as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week.

Read full story
278 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
41 comments
Florida State

This former drag racer is giving away millions in Florida

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
35 comments
Texas State

A win for Gov. Abbott as Title 42 wins a temporary reprieve

"BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has HALTED the lifting of Title 42 for now. Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place. Today's order is a step in that direction. This helps prevent illegal immigration." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortune

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
77 comments
Dallas, TX

Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in Dallas

“My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena, it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino. That’s the mission.” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Read full story
6 comments
Potomac, MD

The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortune

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
128 comments
Texas State

Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border

In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Taco Cabana launches new Double Crunch Pizza in all Texas locations. Will you try one?

Most Texans have, at some stage eaten at Taco Cabana. Whether it was starting the day with a breakfast taco or ending the night with a margarita, but from Monday, pizza will be a new option on the Taco Cabana menu.

Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location

There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Wayne, IN

The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
37 comments
Texas State

Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"

I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
423 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy