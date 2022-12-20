Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border

Ash Jurberg

Photo byAdobe

In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact.

Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.

However, on December 21, Title 42 will end, and Gov. Abbott believes this will lead to more illegal immigrants entering Texas.

Todaot Fox News reporter Bill Melugin posted a video of shipping containers being placed along a popular illegal in Eagle Pass at the southern border to form a makeshift wall.

Gov. Abbott also posted the video on Twitter and commented on additional measures being put in place by Texas and members of Operation Lone Star.

"In addition to these container barricades, we are building more border wall & razor wire fencing, deployed National Guard across the border to turn back illegal immigrants, deployed DPS to arrest immigrants illegally in Texas, declared Cartels as terrorist organizations." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

The use of shipping containers is reminiscent of the move made by Arizona’s Republican governor Doug Ducey who placed several miles of containers along the border last week, one of the last moves he will make before leaving the role in January.

