Taco Cabana launches new Double Crunch Pizza in all Texas locations. Will you try one?

Most Texans have, at some stage eaten at Taco Cabana.

Whether it was starting the day with a breakfast taco or ending the night with a margarita, but from Monday, pizza will be a new option on the Taco Cabana menu.

The Double Crunch pizza "features two tortillas mixed with corn and flour, layered with ground beef, refried beans, chipotle ranch dressing, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, and topped with pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and sour cream" and will sell for $4.99

"The idea of a ‘Tex-Mex or Mexican pizza’ has been floating around TC for some time now. Taco Cabana has always prided itself on its culinary innovation, and our culinary team had a fun time developing this delicious and unique item, which may not be thought of as traditional Tex-Mex, but remains true to the TC taste profile. Over the last six months, the Double Crunch Pizza performed very well in several test markets and we couldn’t be more pleased to launch it system-wide." Taco Cabana Chief Operating Officer Ulyses Camacho

The new menu item could be seen as a move against rival Taco Bell, which offers a similar product and calls it a Mexican Pizza.

The product was tested at seven locations between San Antonio and Austin and, thanks to positive customer feedback, will now be rolled out at all locations in Texas from Monday, December 19.

