Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location

There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week.

The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.

The store will undoubtedly be different from a regular doughnut store, "featuring two iconic spinning cases that display a colorful selection of doughnuts, a showstopping eight-foot chandelier, life-sized longhorn, and hand-painted murals."

There will be over 50 artisan flavors of doughnuts, including 25 vegan options. One of the flavors, the Voodoo Doughnut Bacon Maple Bar, was named the Greatest Yeast Donut in America by The Underground Donut Tour earlier this year.

To celebrate the opening, the first 50 people in line will receive a free t-shirt, and there will also be entertainment and other surprises on offer.

"We've been waiting for the perfect opportunity to bring the Voodoo Magic to San Antonio, that time has arrived. To open a store on historic Houston Street is beyond exciting."Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO.

This will be the sixth Voodoo Doughnut in Texas, and there are plans to open more locations in 2023.

Voodoo Doughnut San Antonio

400 E. Houston St., San Antonio, TX 78205.

Open 24 hours

