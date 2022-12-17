San Antonio, TX

Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcrbu_0jmMX4Ju00
Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons

There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week.

The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.

The store will undoubtedly be different from a regular doughnut store, "featuring two iconic spinning cases that display a colorful selection of doughnuts, a showstopping eight-foot chandelier, life-sized longhorn, and hand-painted murals."

There will be over 50 artisan flavors of doughnuts, including 25 vegan options. One of the flavors, the Voodoo Doughnut Bacon Maple Bar, was named the Greatest Yeast Donut in America by The Underground Donut Tour earlier this year.

To celebrate the opening, the first 50 people in line will receive a free t-shirt, and there will also be entertainment and other surprises on offer.

"We've been waiting for the perfect opportunity to bring the Voodoo Magic to San Antonio, that time has arrived. To open a store on historic Houston Street is beyond exciting."Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO.

This will be the sixth Voodoo Doughnut in Texas, and there are plans to open more locations in 2023.

Voodoo Doughnut San Antonio

400 E. Houston St., San Antonio, TX 78205.

Open 24 hours

Your thoughts

Are you excited to see Voodoo Doughnut open in San Antonio? Would you like to see them open more in San Antonio? What is your current favorite doughnut in San Antonio?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# San Antonio# Business# Entertainment# Food# Lifestyle

Comments / 2

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
56149 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Los Angeles, CA

This Los Angeles man is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
21 comments
Wisconsin State

The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions

Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
26 comments
Providence, RI

The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune away

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
49 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
25 comments
Texas State

Abbott says, “Texas communities are bearing the burden of Biden’s open border policies”

"President Biden will go anywhere... except the border. Texas communities are bearing the burden of Biden’s open border policies. As the federal government does nothing, we continue to step up to secure our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott says Biden's "inaction is "putting lives at risk"

Texas Gov Greg Abbott today demandedPresident Joe Biden immediately deploy federal assets to address the dire border crisis as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week.

Read full story
271 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
35 comments
Florida State

This former drag racer is giving away millions in Florida

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
35 comments
Texas State

A win for Gov. Abbott as Title 42 wins a temporary reprieve

"BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has HALTED the lifting of Title 42 for now. Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place. Today's order is a step in that direction. This helps prevent illegal immigration." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortune

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
76 comments
Dallas, TX

Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in Dallas

“My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena, it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino. That’s the mission.” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Read full story
6 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
359 comments
Potomac, MD

The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortune

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
127 comments
Texas State

Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border

In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Taco Cabana launches new Double Crunch Pizza in all Texas locations. Will you try one?

Most Texans have, at some stage eaten at Taco Cabana. Whether it was starting the day with a breakfast taco or ending the night with a margarita, but from Monday, pizza will be a new option on the Taco Cabana menu.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Wayne, IN

The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
37 comments
Texas State

Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"

I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
423 comments
Maryland State

Maryland based landscaping company hands out $28 million bonus to employees

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
75 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy