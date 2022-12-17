The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millions

Adobe Stock Image Photo by Adobe

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase a woman in Fort Wayne who has been incredibly generous to the community. Patricia Miller is the richest woman in Fort Wayne- and has been very generous with her wealth.

Let's take a quick look at her story.

The richest woman in Fort Wayne

The richest woman in Fort Wayne is Patrica Miller.

According to Forbes, she has a net worth of $325 million.

In 1975, Miller had just moved to a new area in the Fort Wayne neighborhood and wanted to introduce herself to her neighbor, Barbara Bradley Baekgaard. The two hit it off, becoming friends and later business partners.

While traveling together several years later, they noticed that there were no suitable luggage options for females- and so they decided to create their own. With a $250 contribution from both ladies, they began making colorful handbags in Baekgaard's basement in Fort Wayne and, in 1982, launched their business- Vera Bradley.

The business was an instant success, and in 2010 the company went public. The listing made Patricia Miller very wealthy.

And she has been very generous in supporting a very important cause.

Philanthropy

When the first sales representative of Vera Bradley succumbed to breast cancer, Miller and Baekgaard created a philanthropic mission for the company to find a cure for breast cancer.

This started in 1993 with the Vera Bradley Classic, a golf and tennis tournament for women in Fort Wayne that raised funds for the American Cancer Society.

In 1998, Miller and Baekgaards set up the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research based in Fort Wayne. Based at the Indiana University School of Medicine, it works with researchers and leads trials across the United States.

Since its inception, the foundation has donated $37.5 million to support critical research.

In addition to the huge monetary contributions she has made, Miller is giving her time to local organizations.

Miller has served as director and now honorary director of the IU Foundation and was co-chair of the IUPUI Impact Campaign and chair of the School of Medicine's campaign, helping raise funds. She is also a founding member of the Women's Philanthropy Council.

In addition, Miller has served as a board member for more than 15 non-profit organizations. In 2005, Miller took a leave of absence from Vera Bradey to assist former Governor Mitch Daniels and serve as the state's first-ever Secretary of Commerce and CEO of the newly created Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

