Fort Wayne, IN

The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millions

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FhgL_0jmIeFhN00
Adobe Stock ImagePhoto byAdobe

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase a woman in Fort Wayne who has been incredibly generous to the community. Patricia Miller is the richest woman in Fort Wayne- and has been very generous with her wealth.

Let's take a quick look at her story.

The richest woman in Fort Wayne

The richest woman in Fort Wayne is Patrica Miller.

According to Forbes, she has a net worth of $325 million.

In 1975, Miller had just moved to a new area in the Fort Wayne neighborhood and wanted to introduce herself to her neighbor, Barbara Bradley Baekgaard. The two hit it off, becoming friends and later business partners.

While traveling together several years later, they noticed that there were no suitable luggage options for females- and so they decided to create their own. With a $250 contribution from both ladies, they began making colorful handbags in Baekgaard's basement in Fort Wayne and, in 1982, launched their business- Vera Bradley.

The business was an instant success, and in 2010 the company went public. The listing made Patricia Miller very wealthy.

And she has been very generous in supporting a very important cause.

Philanthropy

When the first sales representative of Vera Bradley succumbed to breast cancer, Miller and Baekgaard created a philanthropic mission for the company to find a cure for breast cancer.

This started in 1993 with the Vera Bradley Classic, a golf and tennis tournament for women in Fort Wayne that raised funds for the American Cancer Society.

In 1998, Miller and Baekgaards set up the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research based in Fort Wayne. Based at the Indiana University School of Medicine, it works with researchers and leads trials across the United States.

Since its inception, the foundation has donated $37.5 million to support critical research.

In addition to the huge monetary contributions she has made, Miller is giving her time to local organizations.

Miller has served as director and now honorary director of the IU Foundation and was co-chair of the IUPUI Impact Campaign and chair of the School of Medicine's campaign, helping raise funds. She is also a founding member of the Women's Philanthropy Council.

In addition, Miller has served as a board member for more than 15 non-profit organizations. In 2005, Miller took a leave of absence from Vera Bradey to assist former Governor Mitch Daniels and serve as the state's first-ever Secretary of Commerce and CEO of the newly created Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Patrica Miller's story? What other Fort Wayne organizations do you believe deserve support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fort Wayne# Business# Charity# Christmas# People

Comments / 32

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
56008 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

Abbott says Biden's "inaction is "putting lives at risk"

Texas Gov Greg Abbott today demandedPresident Joe Biden immediately deploy federal assets to address the dire border crisis as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week.

Read full story
214 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

This former drag racer is giving away millions in Florida

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
35 comments
Texas State

A win for Gov. Abbott as Title 42 wins a temporary reprieve

"BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has HALTED the lifting of Title 42 for now. Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place. Today's order is a step in that direction. This helps prevent illegal immigration." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortune

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
57 comments
Dallas, TX

Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in Dallas

“My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena, it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino. That’s the mission.” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
344 comments
Potomac, MD

The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortune

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
120 comments
Texas State

Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border

In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.

Read full story
Texas State

Taco Cabana launches new Double Crunch Pizza in all Texas locations. Will you try one?

Most Texans have, at some stage eaten at Taco Cabana. Whether it was starting the day with a breakfast taco or ending the night with a margarita, but from Monday, pizza will be a new option on the Taco Cabana menu.

Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location

There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"

I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
423 comments
Maryland State

Maryland based landscaping company hands out $28 million bonus to employees

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
71 comments
Texas State

Immigrants are entering Texas out of sewer manholes

As concerns increase over the number of immigrants illegally entering Texas, new footage has been posted of an innovative way of crossing the border. An ABC 7 crew witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole near the border at El Paso and running last night in Segundo Barrio. Local residents claim that immigrants popping out of the sewer manholes is a frequent occurrence.

Read full story
8 comments
Houston, TX

Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prize

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Texas defeats Biden again, according to Gov. Abbott

"Texas court compels Biden to continue enforcing the remain in Mexico policy. It’s a common sense policy to prevent people from entering our country illegally. Texas wins again, for now." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Do you want Abbott to continue Trump's wall along Texas border?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made national headlines when he promised to continue building Trump's border wall between Texas and Mexico. "More border wall is going up next month.It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
39 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy