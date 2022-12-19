Texas defeats Biden again, according to Gov. Abbott

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"Texas court compels Biden to continue enforcing the remain in Mexico policy. It’s a common sense policy to prevent people from entering our country illegally. Texas wins again, for now." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

A Texas judge has ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to restore the "remain in Mexico," a decision celebrated today by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who claimed it as a win for Texas over the Biden administration.

The Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which is also known as the "remain in Mexico policy," was implemented by former President Trump in 2019, but President Biden moved to end the policy, "under which more than 70,000 asylum-seekers were sent to Mexico from the United States, upon taking office."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration in April, seeking to reinstate the policy. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in June that Biden could end the policy, but the case returned to the lower courts for more proceedings.

The case came before Federal Judge Matthew J. Kaczmaryk of Amarillo in August. The judge agreed with Paxton stating the DHS had violated the Administrative Procedures Act by ending the policy earlier this year, and the cancelation was "arbitrary and capricious."

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the decision by judge Kaczmaryk this week.

Abbott wasn't alone in celebrating the decision, with Texas AG Ken Paxton also taking to social media after the announcement.

“This is one of the many lawsuits I have filed against the Biden Administration. I will continue to fight to restore safety and order along our southern border, making sure that this essential program is implemented in full compliance with the court’s order.” Texas AG Ken Paxton

It remains to be seen if the DHS will appeal the latest decision.

