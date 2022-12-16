Do you want Abbott to continue Trump's wall along Texas border?

Ash Jurberg


Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made national headlines when he promised to continue building Trump's border wall between Texas and Mexico.

"More border wall is going up next month. It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Former President Donald Trump famously promised to build a wall along the border but had only completed 450 miles of the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico border before leaving office. Moreover, very little of the wall that was built was in Texas.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there are currently only 145 miles of fence or wall protecting the 1241 miles of the border Texas shares with Mexico.

To complete the remaining 1,100 miles at an average cost of $20 million per mile would equate to $22 billion. The cost is prohibitive leading Abbott to source funds from the public. So far, the public has contributed $55 million to fund building the border wall.

"While securing the border is the federal government's responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows. Texas is responding with the most robust and comprehensive border plan the nation has ever seen." Texas Gov. Abbott

It remains to be seen if Abbott will have the funding to complete the border wall. And the question many Texans may be asking is - do we need it?

What are your thoughts?

Your thoughts

Do you want Gov. Abbott to continue to build the wall? Do you believe it's fair for Texas taxpayers to bear the burden of the costs? Should President Biden pay for a wall?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share the article with others so they can join the conversation.

