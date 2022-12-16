This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millions

Photo by Adobe Library Image

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to showcase a couple in Phoenix who have been incredibly generous to the community.

They are Daryl and Christy Burton- let's take a quick look at their story.

The most generous couple in Phoenix

Each year there is a list called the Philanthropy 50. This lists the top 50 donors in the United States.

And over the last year, the Phoenix couple that donated the most were Daryl and Christy Burton.

Together they donated $123,900,000 in 2021, which placed them at number 24 on the Philanthropy 50 and number one in Phoenix.

Christy and Daryl Burton are long-time Arizona philanthropists, having founded the Burton Family Foundation in 2015, a supporting organization of the Arizona Community Foundation (ACF). The couple has made their fortune in real estate investment and continues to donate a large portion of their wealth to charities.

They launched the Burton Family Foundation with a $25 million donation, but last year was their most significant donation.

Daryl Burton, president of Reliance Management, sold 70% of his business to a Philadelphia-based real estate firm and, in October 2021, announced a gift of real estate assets valued at $129 million to the Arizona Community Foundation.

It is the largest charitable gift in the foundation's forty-three-year history.

The Burtons' charitable efforts provide underserved youths with college and career-readiness training, STEM education, and mentorship and leadership development programs.

"Our partnership with ACF has enabled the Burton Family Foundation to reach hundreds of students and grantees working passionately to make Arizona a better place for all. We are pleased to continue our support of the critical programs and services reaching Arizona's youth." Christy Burton

Your thoughts

What do you think of the charity of the Burtons? What other organizations in Phoenix would you like to see them support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.