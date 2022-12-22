H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio

Photo by HEB Media Newsroom

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B.

And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.

“With H-E-B Brand Shop, H-E-B superfans in the San Antonio area can now show their pride for their favorite Texas retailer by donning H-E-B brand-centric gear no matter where they are.”

The shop is at the H-E-B at Bandera Road and Loop 1604 and is the first to open in San Antonio. It follows the successful opening of brand stores in Kerrville, Frisco, and Plano last month. Given the feedback from excited H-E-B customers, the San Antonio-based grocery chain "plans to bring H-E-B Brand Shop to more stores across the state, starting early next year."

"At H-E-B, we're always looking for ways to offer our loyal customers exclusive quality products, and with the H-E-B Brand Shop we're excited to give our superfans opportunities to celebrate and showoff their passion for all things H-E-B" Sabina Israelian-Garcia, H-E-B Group Vice President of General Merchandise, Drug Store and Beauty.

New San Antonio H-E-B brand store

9238 N. Loop 1604 W. Acc Road, San Antonio, TX 78249

