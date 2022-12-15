The Colorado couple giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a couple who have been very generous in giving back to the Colorado community here. In fact, just this week, they donated $20 million to a very worthy cause.

That couple is Katy and Paul Rady- let's take a quick look at their story.

The latest donation

This week the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus announced a $20 million philanthropic contribution from Katy and Paul Rady. It was the latest in several donations that they have made to the Colorado University Cancer Center- a cause with a very personal connection.

“The CU Cancer Center’s recognition and experience as a national leader in research and care makes them well-suited to lead efforts to accelerate medical breakthroughs and ultimately improve outcomes for patients with complex cancers like esophageal and gastric cancer,” Katy and Paul Rady.

Katy lost her brother, Paul O’Hara, to esophageal cancer in 2015, but the quality care he received at the CU Cancer Center convinced the Radys to create a lasting tribute to his memory via the Paul R. O’Hara II Endowed Chair in Esophageal Cancer.

They also wanted to ensure that other people could receive the same support that Paul O'Hara did at the CU Cancer Center.

The couple has also contributed to the engineering programs at CU Boulder and Western Colorado University in Gunnison. Earlier this year, they committed $15 million to help renovate and upgrade the Mountaineer Bowl at Western Colorado University.

Katy Rady also helped create the Meg F. Rady and Family Chair in Congenital Cardiac Surgery. The couple adopted four daughters from China, and one of them, Meg, received excellent care for a heart defect at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Yet again, the Radys showed their appreciation for the support they received and wanted to pay it forward.

