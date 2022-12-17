Abbott promises to build Trump's wall

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"More border wall is going up next month. It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

The border policy enforced during the Trump administration, known as Title 42, is set to expire on December 21. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is determined that this doesn't lead to an increase in illegal migrants crossing into Texas.

Today he announced that after months of negotiating with private property owners along the southern border that there will be a continuation of the border wall project.

Last weekend Texas Border Patrol agents recorded more than 7,000 migrant encounters, including around 1,000 people who crossed over together on Sunday night in one of the largest crossings.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas has admitted that the migration system into the United States is currently being strained.

"Economic and political instability around the world is fueling the highest levels of migration since World War II, including throughout the Western Hemisphere. The surge in global migration is testing many nations’ systems, including our own." Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas

