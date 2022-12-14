Houston, TX

Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgers

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tI2rt_0jiqIMaS00
Photo byWikiCommons Images

Houston-born rapper Bernard Freeman—known professionally as Bun B, is finally set to open the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for his popular Smashburger concept.

The iconic rapper has run several Trill Burgers pop-ups since launching in 2021 but will soon open his first restaurant in Montrose in early 2023. The location will be in the former James Coney Island space on Shepherd Drive at Richmond.

Bun B hosted Trill Burgers pop-ups around Houston, including the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, where over 12,000 burgers were served. Trill Burgers also ran pop-ups at music festivals, including Coachella and AstroWorld.

With its Smashburger, Trill Burgers won the title “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America in July with his Smashburger. The burger is made with lacy-edged 44 Farms beef patties, signature (and secret) Trill sauce, and optional grilled onions and is served on Martin's potato roll.

"I was approached to be a partner on a burger concept, but I've been looking for a way to go from just being a food fan to actually being in the food business. I've been doing a food blog for over 10 years called YouGottaEatThis.com and had been a big supporter of the local food truck scene, made friends with a lot of the great chefs in a town like Ryan Lachaine, Chris Shepherd, Ronnie Killen, Aaron Bludorn. Trill Burgers seemed like a simple way to enter into the food industry, but it also made sense to me because it was a minimal concept, very easily scalable. My partners were going to be doing most of the heavy lifting. For me, I have to put energy behind it, bring attention to it, I let the food speak for itself." Bun B

Your thoughts

Are you excited to see Trill Burgers open a permanent location next year? Will you be visiting? What do you think is the best burger restaurant in Houston?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Houston# Food# Entertainment# Lifestyle# People

Comments / 1

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
55435 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Dallas, TX

Mark Cuban wants a new Dallas Mavs arena inside a resort and casino

“My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena, it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino. That’s the mission.” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
7 comments
Potomac, MD

The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortune

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
21 comments
Texas State

Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers to protect the Texas border

In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.

Read full story
Texas State

Taco Cabana launches new Double Crunch Pizza in all Texas locations. Will you try one?

Most Texans have, at some stage eaten at Taco Cabana. Whether it was starting the day with a breakfast taco or ending the night with a margarita, but from Monday, pizza will be a new option on the Taco Cabana menu.

Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location

There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Wayne, IN

The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
30 comments
Texas State

Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"

I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
388 comments
Maryland State

Maryland based landscaping company hands out $28 million bonus to employees

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
69 comments
Texas State

Immigrants are entering Texas out of sewer manholes

As concerns increase over the number of immigrants illegally entering Texas, new footage has been posted of an innovative way of crossing the border. An ABC 7 crew witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole near the border at El Paso and running last night in Segundo Barrio. Local residents claim that immigrants popping out of the sewer manholes is a frequent occurrence.

Read full story
6 comments
Houston, TX

Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prize

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Texas defeats Biden again, according to Gov. Abbott

"Texas court compels Biden to continue enforcing the remain in Mexico policy. It’s a common sense policy to prevent people from entering our country illegally. Texas wins again, for now." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Do you want Abbott to continue Trump's wall along Texas border?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made national headlines when he promised to continue building Trump's border wall between Texas and Mexico. "More border wall is going up next month.It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
34 comments
San Antonio, TX

New report says San Antonio lacks the Christmas spirit. Do you agree?

I admit the report from Finance Buzz shocked me. I love San Antonio during Christmas and the festive celebrations across the city. Recently I listed my favorite Christmas displays in San Antonio. But according to one report, San Antonio ranks poorly for the Christmas spirit.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Military jet makes crash landing in Fort Worth

Footage has gone viral on social media today of an F35 military jet making a crash landing at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth. Thankfully the pilot, a government employee, "ejected successfully" from the jet, although it appears he ejected after the crash.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Walmart launches drone delivery in Dallas

Look up in the sky- is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a drone delivering your Walmart order!. Walmart has launched its first drone deliveries in Texas today, starting with eleven locations in Dallas. According to Walmart, "between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., customers will be able to order from tens of thousands of eligible items, such as Tylenol, diapers and hot dog buns, for delivery by air in as little as 30 minutes. For a delivery fee of $3.99, customers can order items totaling up to 10 pounds, so simply put, if it fits safely, it flies."

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
46 comments
Colorado State

The Colorado couple giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy