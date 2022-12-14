Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgers

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Houston-born rapper Bernard Freeman—known professionally as Bun B, is finally set to open the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for his popular Smashburger concept.

The iconic rapper has run several Trill Burgers pop-ups since launching in 2021 but will soon open his first restaurant in Montrose in early 2023. The location will be in the former James Coney Island space on Shepherd Drive at Richmond.

Bun B hosted Trill Burgers pop-ups around Houston, including the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, where over 12,000 burgers were served. Trill Burgers also ran pop-ups at music festivals, including Coachella and AstroWorld.

With its Smashburger, Trill Burgers won the title “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America in July with his Smashburger. The burger is made with lacy-edged 44 Farms beef patties, signature (and secret) Trill sauce, and optional grilled onions and is served on Martin's potato roll.

"I was approached to be a partner on a burger concept, but I've been looking for a way to go from just being a food fan to actually being in the food business. I've been doing a food blog for over 10 years called YouGottaEatThis.com and had been a big supporter of the local food truck scene, made friends with a lot of the great chefs in a town like Ryan Lachaine, Chris Shepherd, Ronnie Killen, Aaron Bludorn. Trill Burgers seemed like a simple way to enter into the food industry, but it also made sense to me because it was a minimal concept, very easily scalable. My partners were going to be doing most of the heavy lifting. For me, I have to put energy behind it, bring attention to it, I let the food speak for itself." Bun B

