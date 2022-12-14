San Antonio, TX

"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next week

Ash Jurberg

Photo byWikiCommons Images

San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 21.

The restaurant chain was founded by Arman Oganesyan, Chef Dave Kopushyan, and brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan and has over 700 restaurants across the United States. Singer Drake was an early investor in the restaurant chain.

Dave's Hot Chicken claims to have the "perfect hot chicken," and it seems that many Americans agree, judging by the rapid growth from its first location in a parking lot.

The new store is located at Wender Plaza on Hwy. 151 and Hunt Lane. Wender Plaza is also home to a new Sprouts store that opened recently.

One of the managers of the San Antonio location, John Elivaze, promises, "we will blow your mind." He also wants to expand quickly in San Antonio. They expect to start on a second location on the Southside very soon and want a minimum of nine locations across San Antonio.

For those looking for employment, the new location on Hunt Lane is looking to hire up to 100 staff and is currently conducting interviews.

Dave's Hot Chicken San Antonio- Hunt Lane

Grand opening on Wednesday, 12/21

9602 State Hwy 151, Suite 108, San Antonio, TX 78251

Sun-Thur: 11:00 am-10:00 pm

Fri & Sat: 11:00 am-11:00 pm

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see Dave's Hot Chicken opening in San Antonio? Do you plan to visit? Which is your favorite hot chicken restaurant currently in San Antonio? Or do you believe there are enough chicken restaurants in San Antonio already, and the market is too crowded?

Please leave a comment below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Ash Jurberg

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

