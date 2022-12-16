Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football star

Photo by Twitter screenshot

Jeremiah Johnson is a twelve-year-old from Dallas- Fort Worth, Texas.

That's according to his mother. But after videos of Johnson appearing at the 2022 Youth National Championships were posted online, people are quizzing whether Johnson really is just twelve years old.

Johnson was part of the Dallas Dragons Elite Academy (DEA) team that won the championship, and he was awarded the “12U Division 1 Most Valuable Player.”

In the footage, Johnson has a mustache and a tattoo, causing people to doubt his actual age.

Johnson is 5 foot 11, weighs 198 pounds, and is a four-time winner of the youth Heisman Trophy.

Even NFL players weighed into the debate with Miami Dolphins receiver Ty Hill posting:

Johnson also received plenty of support from people on social media. Many parents posted photos of their own children at the age of twelve who appeared to look many years older.

Some internet sleuths tried to determine his exact age, even trawling through posts of Johnson's family members for clues. One person even tracked down a post from a person alleging to be Johnson's grandmother wishing him a happy 13th birthday in August.

With the video gathering millions of views, Shauna Evans, the mother of the Dallas Dragons football star, posted on Facebook to confirm her son was indeed just twelve.

“Before I lay down I just want y’all to know…. my baby going viral. These folks is going in… SO…. Yes he’s on 12U (he meets ALL of the requirements. No the tattoo isn’t real (duh). Yes the goatee is tho.”

Despite this, it still seems that the internet doesn't believe Johnson is 12.

