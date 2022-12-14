Memphis, TN

The Memphis billionaire giving away millions

Ash Jurberg

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a man from Memphis who has been incredibly generous to the community here. In fact, just this week, he donated $65 million to a very worthy cause.

That man is Fred Smith- let's take a quick look at his story.

The Memphis billionaire

Fred Smith was born in 1944.

He attended elementary school at Presbyterian Day School in Memphis and high school at Memphis University School. He attended Yale College, graduating with an economics degree in 1966. Shortly after, Smith enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Smith undertook two tours in Vietnam, enrolling in flight school and flying more than two hundred ground support missions. He was honorably discharged in 1969 with honors, including a Silver Star, a Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts.

In 1971 Smith devised a revolutionary idea: delivering packages reliably overnight. And so Federal Express was born.

He moved the business to Memphis in 1973 and it has since grown to a company with annual revenue of more than $90 billion.

"Memphis is known worldwide as the global logistics leader, America’s Distribution Center, and the Supply Chain Capital of the World — in large part because of the vision of Fred Smith." Beverley Robinson, President and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber

The success of FedEx has led to Smith amassing a net worth of $4.1 billion. And thankfully, he has been very generous with his wealth.

Philanthropy

Smith is an active member of the global philanthropic community and is considered one of the most involved community leaders in Memphis, having served on the boards for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Mayo Foundation.

This week the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation (MCSF) announced the largest gift received in its 60-year history- a $65 million donation from Smith.

Our family is proud to support the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation and the great work they are doing to make the dreams of military children a reality through higher education. The MCSF is an outstanding steward to manage the Brown Hudner Navy Scholarship Foundation. As a Marine Corps veteran, I know the sacrifices that are made daily by hard-working military families to provide for their children.” Fred Smith

Other donations include $10 million to the Memphis Zoo and $100 million to Yale.

Smith has also given back through his company FedEx and the FedEx Cares program.

This program "supports multiple nonprofits, including the American Red Cross, Direct Relief, Heart to Heart International, The Salvation Army, Team Rubicon, and World Central Kitchen, that work to help communities recover from natural disasters, like Hurricane Ian."

One recent example is the $5 million commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) throughout the mid-south, including Memphis's own LeMoyne-Owen College.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Smith's donation to the Marine Corps? What other organizations in Memphis would you like to see him support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below

