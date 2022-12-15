Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico.

Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.

" In Brownsville, Texas we once again witnessed Border Patrol mass releasing hundreds of migrants at a parking garage. A NGO across street then helps organize their travel around the US. BP source tells me they release hundreds here almost daily, sometimes 10 busloads in a day." Bill Melugin FOX News reporter

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin who posted the video on Twitter, claimed that he first witnessed busloads of migrants being released in January. He has seen this occurring on multiple occasions.

Today Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into the role that NGOs may be playing in assisting migrants illegally crossing into Texas.

Abbott issued a press release stating:

"There have been recent reports that non-governmental organizations may have assisted with illegal border crossings near El Paso,” reads the letter. “We further understand NGOs may be engaged in unlawfully orchestrating other border crossings through activities on both sides of the border, including in sectors other than El Paso. In light of these reports, I am calling on the Texas Attorney General’s Office to initiate an investigation into the role of NGOs in planning and facilitating the illegal transportation of illegal immigrants across our borders. In addition, I stand ready to work with you to craft any sensible legislative solutions your office may propose that are aimed at solving the ongoing border crisis and the role that NGOs may play in encouraging it.”

Abbott expects that with the end of Title 42 only days away, there will be even more migrants attempting to cross into Texas.

