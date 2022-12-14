The San Antonio man giving away millions

Photo by WikiCommons Images

I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.

This week San Antonio businessman Gordon Hartman, the founder of Morgan's Wonderland, announced a new charity event in conjunction with the NFL to be held in 2023 to raise funds for children with disabilities.

It's the latest in Hartman's long list of fundraising and philanthropy. Before we get to the latest initiative, let's take a quick look at his story.

The San Antonio businessman

When he was fifteen, Hartman started his own landscaping business and saved enough money to begin a homebuilding business by nineteen. By the time Hartman was 23, he had his own land development company.

Hartman turned this business into the largest homebuilding and land-developing enterprise in San Antonio. As a result, he has been inducted into the San Antonio Business Hall of Fame and the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame.

All of that makes a good business story. But what sets Hartman apart from many other successful businesspeople is what he did next.

Building a more inclusive world

In 2005, he sold his business and, with his wife Maggie, established the Gordon Hartman Family Foundation to "allow them to pursue their dream of helping children and adults who deal with the daily obstacles of cognitive and physical special needs."

The foundation was inspired by their daughter, Morgan, who has to cope daily with cognitive and physical challenges.

"The cost of caring for a child or adult with special-needs is staggering. This segment of society is largely over-looked, marginalized and has no voice. Our mission in life is to make their world a little easier to navigate and enjoy and to be their advocate. We believe in and advocate for Ultra Accessibility – the creation of venues that are built for everyone to enjoy but with an emphasis and desire to accept and include, without barriers, those with special needs. A place that ensures 100% of the population is accepted and not just those who are fully able." Gordon Hartman

After a family vacation with a 12-year-old Morgan, the Hartmans realized they needed a fun venue to accommodate the needs of all people.

To raise money to build a theme park in San Antonio, Hartman created Soccer for a Cause. This venture led to two things- it helped establish the Scorpions of the North American Soccer League, San Antonio's first pro soccer team, and raised enough funds for the theme park.

“I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish, not only bringing soccer to San Antonio but also raising millions of dollars for those with special needs. We were able to bring additional awareness to what we do and for the idea of inclusion. It’s amazing what inclusiveness can do for someone’s self-esteem.” Gordan Hartman

In 2010, the Hartmans opened a nonprofit theme park in San Antonio that is fully accessible to all, including individuals with special needs. They called it Morgan's Wonderland, after their daughter.

Since then, they have added Morgan's Wonderland Sports – a fully-inclusive sports complex focused on fitness, competition, and fun for athletes of all abilities and Morgan's Wonderland Camp, a 102-acre recreational oasis on the northern outskirts of San Antonio.

Giving away his wealth

Gordon Hartman is passionate about philanthropy.

I have made hundreds of speeches on the importance of philanthropy that include not only the giving of money but also time for the benefit of those less fortunate. I have found that donating my business expertise to non-profit organizations allowing them to grow and thrive is gratifying.

He made another public commitment by signing the Giving Pledge. This is a public promise that he will give away most of his wealth while still alive.

The new charity event

Yesterday Hartman announced the NFL Alumni Golf Classic, to be held on April 24, 2023, at Oaks Course TPC San Antonio, located at 23808 Resort Pkwy, San Antonio. The event aims to raise $500,000.

The event "will be part of Morgan's Inclusion Initiative, which aims to improve the quality of life for those of all abilities, create accessible spaces, and educate the public."

It is just the latest effort by Hartman to raise money for a worthy cause.

