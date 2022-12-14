San Antonio, TX

The San Antonio man giving away millions

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0O2H_0jhbpXj600
Photo byWikiCommons Images

I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.

This week San Antonio businessman Gordon Hartman, the founder of Morgan's Wonderland, announced a new charity event in conjunction with the NFL to be held in 2023 to raise funds for children with disabilities.

It's the latest in Hartman's long list of fundraising and philanthropy. Before we get to the latest initiative, let's take a quick look at his story.

The San Antonio businessman

When he was fifteen, Hartman started his own landscaping business and saved enough money to begin a homebuilding business by nineteen. By the time Hartman was 23, he had his own land development company.

Hartman turned this business into the largest homebuilding and land-developing enterprise in San Antonio. As a result, he has been inducted into the San Antonio Business Hall of Fame and the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame.

All of that makes a good business story. But what sets Hartman apart from many other successful businesspeople is what he did next.

Building a more inclusive world

In 2005, he sold his business and, with his wife Maggie, established the Gordon Hartman Family Foundation to "allow them to pursue their dream of helping children and adults who deal with the daily obstacles of cognitive and physical special needs."

The foundation was inspired by their daughter, Morgan, who has to cope daily with cognitive and physical challenges.

"The cost of caring for a child or adult with special-needs is staggering. This segment of society is largely over-looked, marginalized and has no voice. Our mission in life is to make their world a little easier to navigate and enjoy and to be their advocate. We believe in and advocate for Ultra Accessibility – the creation of venues that are built for everyone to enjoy but with an emphasis and desire to accept and include, without barriers, those with special needs. A place that ensures 100% of the population is accepted and not just those who are fully able." Gordon Hartman

After a family vacation with a 12-year-old Morgan, the Hartmans realized they needed a fun venue to accommodate the needs of all people.

To raise money to build a theme park in San Antonio, Hartman created Soccer for a Cause. This venture led to two things- it helped establish the Scorpions of the North American Soccer League, San Antonio's first pro soccer team, and raised enough funds for the theme park.

I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish, not only bringing soccer to San Antonio but also raising millions of dollars for those with special needs. We were able to bring additional awareness to what we do and for the idea of inclusion. It’s amazing what inclusiveness can do for someone’s self-esteem.” Gordan Hartman

In 2010, the Hartmans opened a nonprofit theme park in San Antonio that is fully accessible to all, including individuals with special needs. They called it Morgan's Wonderland, after their daughter.

Since then, they have added Morgan's Wonderland Sports – a fully-inclusive sports complex focused on fitness, competition, and fun for athletes of all abilities and Morgan's Wonderland Camp, a 102-acre recreational oasis on the northern outskirts of San Antonio.

Giving away his wealth

Gordon Hartman is passionate about philanthropy.

I have made hundreds of speeches on the importance of philanthropy that include not only the giving of money but also time for the benefit of those less fortunate. I have found that donating my business expertise to non-profit organizations allowing them to grow and thrive is gratifying.

He made another public commitment by signing the Giving Pledge. This is a public promise that he will give away most of his wealth while still alive.

The new charity event

Yesterday Hartman announced the NFL Alumni Golf Classic, to be held on April 24, 2023, at Oaks Course TPC San Antonio, located at 23808 Resort Pkwy, San Antonio. The event aims to raise $500,000.

The event "will be part of Morgan's Inclusion Initiative, which aims to improve the quality of life for those of all abilities, create accessible spaces, and educate the public."

It is just the latest effort by Hartman to raise money for a worthy cause.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Hartman's commitment to charity? Are you glad to see this new charity fundraiser come to San Antonio? What other organizations in San Antonio would you like to see support for?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# San Antonio# Business# Charity# Entertainment# People

Comments / 28

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
55200 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Houston, TX

Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veterans

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
Texas State

Abbott says, "Texas wins again," as the Biden administration loses court case

"Texas court compels Biden to continue enforcing the remain in Mexico policy. It’s a common sense policy to prevent people from entering our country illegally. Texas wins again, for now." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.

Read full story
Texas State

Do you want Abbott to continue Trump's wall along Texas border?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made national headlines when he promised to continue building Trump's border wall between Texas and Mexico. "More border wall is going up next month.It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
26 comments
San Antonio, TX

New report says San Antonio lacks the Christmas spirit. Do you agree?

I admit the report from Finance Buzz shocked me. I love San Antonio during Christmas and the festive celebrations across the city. Recently I listed my favorite Christmas displays in San Antonio. But according to one report, San Antonio ranks poorly for the Christmas spirit.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Military jet makes crash landing in Fort Worth

Footage has gone viral on social media today of an F35 military jet making a crash landing at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth. Thankfully the pilot, a government employee, "ejected successfully" from the jet, although it appears he ejected after the crash.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Walmart launches drone delivery in Dallas

Look up in the sky- is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a drone delivering your Walmart order!. Walmart has launched its first drone deliveries in Texas today, starting with eleven locations in Dallas. According to Walmart, "between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., customers will be able to order from tens of thousands of eligible items, such as Tylenol, diapers and hot dog buns, for delivery by air in as little as 30 minutes. For a delivery fee of $3.99, customers can order items totaling up to 10 pounds, so simply put, if it fits safely, it flies."

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
28 comments
Colorado State

The Colorado couple giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
15 comments
Texas State

Abbott promises "more border wall is going up next month"

"More border wall is going up next month. It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgers

Houston-born rapper Bernard Freeman—known professionally as Bun B, is finally set to open the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for his popular Smashburger concept. The iconic rapper has run several Trill Burgers pop-ups since launching in 2021 but will soon open his first restaurant in Montrose in early 2023. The location will be in the former James Coney Island space on Shepherd Drive at Richmond.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next week

San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 21.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football star

Jeremiah Johnson is a twelve-year-old from Dallas- Fort Worth, Texas. That's according to his mother. But after videos of Johnson appearing at the 2022 Youth National Championships were posted online, people are quizzing whether Johnson really is just twelve years old.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

The Memphis billionaire giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
37 comments
Texas State

Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas

Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico. Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.

Read full story
147 comments
Connecticut State

The wealthiest person in Connecticut is giving away billions

I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.

Read full story
81 comments
Texas State

Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern border

In April this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down a major international bridge in the city of Pharr, causing severe traffic jams that interrupted the flow of goods into the United States and led to a blockade by Mexican truck drivers.

Read full story
19 comments
Brownsville, TX

Migrants released in Texas by Border Patrol is, "happening every day."

"In Brownsville, Texas we once again witnessed Border Patrol mass releasing hundreds of migrants at a parking garage. A NGO across street then helps organize their travel around the US. BP source tells me they release hundreds here almost daily, sometimes 10 busloads in a day." Bill Melugin FOX News reporter.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy