The wealthiest person in Connecticut is giving away billions

That man is Ray Dalio, the wealthiest person in Connecticut and one of the most generous - let's take a quick look at his story.

The wealthiest person in Connecticut

Ray Dalio's net worth of $19.1 billion makes him the wealthiest person in Connecticut.

Dalio grew up on Long Island and started investing in shares when he was just twelve years old, relying on advice from golfers t he was caddying for.

He proved to be a wise investor, and after graduating with an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1975, he launched his first business from his apartment. That business became Bridgewater Associates.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Bridgewater is now the world's biggest hedge fund firm and manages $150 billion.

Philanthropy

Ray Dalio is incredibly wealthy, but thankfully he is a significant contributor to philanthropic causes in Connecticut, New York, and worldwide.

In 2011, with his wife Barbara, he signed the Giving Pledge, in which he promised to give away most of his wealth while he was still alive.

“We also believe deeply in equal opportunity, so much so that we feel that not contributing to it is tantamount to helping to perpetuate an injustice. To us providing equal opportunity means delivering quality education and lending enough money to help all people who are capable of helping themselves. Barbara gives particular attention to trying to help inner-city education and Ray supports microfinance. We also both support providing meditation to inner-city school children and groups that are under great stress. Also, Ray is wild about the wild, so he is a supporter of nature conservation and research.” Ray and Barbara Dalio

Ray created the Dalio Foundation and Dalio Philanthropies. The Dalio family has given over $6 billion in funding to Dalio Philanthropies to support philanthropy.

The foundations contribute to "equal opportunity in education, financial inclusion, microfinance, ocean exploration and conservation, mental health and wellness, digital equity, the next generation of video games for learning, community and the arts, and more."

The Foundation has made more "than $6 million in donations to Connecticut causes, the majority for education and youth support services."

Earlier this year, they partnered with the "Vision To Learn" program to provide free glasses and exams to children in under-served communities across Connecticut. While one beneficiary of Dalio Philanthropies, Connecticut Rise, has increased on-time graduation rates by 20%.

Dalio Philanthropies is also a founding member and supporter of Grameen America, which has invested $2 billion in microloans to over 137,000 women entrepreneurs since 2008.

Dalio even has charity at the heart of his Christmas giving.

“For more than 10 years, I have given my friends and colleagues money to donate to their favorite charities in lieu of traditional holiday gifts. That way, the money goes to those most in need. It’s not made out, with my signature, and then [those gifted] can fill in the charity.” Ray Dalio

Your thoughts

