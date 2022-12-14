Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern border

Photo by WikiCommons Images

In April this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down a major international bridge in the city of Pharr, causing severe traffic jams that interrupted the flow of goods into the United States and led to a blockade by Mexican truck drivers.

History could repeat itself as today officials have effectively closed an international crossing in El Paso as Texas state police begin conducting commercial vehicle inspections of trucks entering the United States.

“We are committed to enforcing compliance with safety standards and one of our department’s primary functions is to ensure Texas roadways are safe for all Texans and visitors to our great state. Cartels do not care about the condition of the vehicles they send into Texas any more than they do about the human lives they cram into tractor-trailers or those lost to a fentanyl overdose. For security reasons the department does not discuss operational specifics, but we hope that frequent enhanced commercial vehicle safety inspections will help deter cartel smuggling activity along our southern border while increasing the safety of our roadways.” Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw.

The move has been made in response to a large number of illegal crossings into Texas over the weekend. Border Patrol agents recorded more than 7,000 migrant encounters, including around 1,000 people who came over together on Sunday night in one of the largest crossings.

Already there is concern from truck drivers that the border crossing, which usually takes 30=40 minutes, could take days. If so, Texans could again be impacted by the delayed delivery of goods.

According to independent Texas economist Ray Perryman, the vehicle inspections in April cost Texas an estimated $477 million per day.

