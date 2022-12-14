Migrants released in Texas by Border Patrol is, "happening every day."

Photo by Adobe

"In Brownsville, Texas we once again witnessed Border Patrol mass releasing hundreds of migrants at a parking garage. A NGO across street then helps organize their travel around the US. BP source tells me they release hundreds here almost daily, sometimes 10 busloads in a day." Bill Melugin FOX News reporter

Fox News has posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas.

The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin who posted the video on Twitter, claimed that he first witnessed busloads of migrants being released in January, and he has seen this occurring on multiple occasions.

"A reminder, these mass releases have been happening at this parking garage for at least almost a year now. We first found this happening in Brownsville in January, we have gone back multiple times and have found it happening every day. Catch and release." Bill Melugin FOX News reporter

