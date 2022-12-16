Abbott gives migrant busing update- "over 14,300" migrants bused to sanctuary cities

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"Texas has bused over 14,300 migrants to sanctuary cities to relieve overwhelmed border communities. Over 8.6K to DC. Over 4.1K to NYC. Over 1.3K to Chicago. Over 300 to Philadelphia We continue to take unprecedented action in response to Biden’s open border policies." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has given another update on the number of migrants he has bused from Texas to northern sanctuary cities.

In April, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent the first bus of migrants caught illegally entering Texas to a northern city. What started as one bus to one city has expanded to include four cities and 14,300 migrants.

The busing program has even seen Vice President Kamala Harris receive several busloads of migrants at her home at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

“Since April, Texas’ busing strategy has successfully provided much-needed relief to our border communities overwhelmed by the historic influx of migrants caused by President Biden’s reckless open border policies. Until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texans and the American people with sustainable border security, Texas will continue doing more than any other state in the nation’s history to defend against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations for our busing strategy.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

The update comes a day after Abbott stated that he was "damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally." Abbott stated that he would seek a mandatory minimum of five years in prison for any person caught committing this crime.

With Abbott determined to continue busing migrants to northern sanctuary cities, it seems we may soon receive regular updates on the numbers bused north.

Your thoughts

Are you glad that Abbott buses migrants north? Would you like to see the program continued and expanded to more Democrat cities? Or do you believe it is unfair to treat migrants in this manner?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.