You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston home

When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston.

He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.

President Bush lived in Suite 271 on the second floor of the Houstonian, allowing Secret Service officials to monitor the floors above and below.

“When Bush became the 41st president of the United States in 1999, he and Mrs. Bush would fly into Houston’s Ellington Field on Air Force One. They would be flown by helicopter to a polo field across the street from The Houstonian, and then they’d take a quick three-minute ride in the presidential limousine to the hotel’s front doors. What the Bushes especially liked about The Houstonian was how secluded they felt, living on twenty-seven tree-lined acres in the middle of a bustling city. They loved the hotel’s warm, understated luxury, which fit their own casual, easygoing lifestyle.” Executive Editor with Texas Monthly Skip Hollandsworth

Thanks to a $70 million refresh of the Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, guests can stay in the renovated 680-square-foot suite once home to our President.

The suite has been decorated with memorabilia from when Bush stayed at the hotel thanks to archivists at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, which source photographs to showcase in the suite.

"It is important to recognize the Bushes’ legacy and what they did for our city and our country. This suite is an authentic tribute that tells the Bushes’ history in a personal way. The stories are true - he opened doors to diplomacy and met with world leaders here, but he and Mrs. Bush were like family. We have 1991 photos of our staff welcoming them home to Houston with a flag-waving party after Desert Storm.” Hotel General Manager Steve Fronterhouse

Stay in the Bush Suite:

The Bush Suite can accommodate up to four guests, and rates start from $1,250 per night.

