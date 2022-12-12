This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billion

Photo by WikiCommons Images

I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a man who was born in Salisbury in 1932 and passed away in August. Over his lifetime, he gave away $2 billion.

That man is Julian Robertson- let's take a quick look at his story.

The Salisbury billionaire

Julian Robertson was born in Salisbury, North Carolina, in 1932.

After graduating from the University of North Carolina in 1955, he joined the Navy, where he served for two years. He then worked in finance before launching his own business, a hedge fund called Tiger Management, in 1980.

Robertson grew Tiger Management, and by 1998, it had $22 billion in assets. Robertson, considered one of the pioneers of modern hedge funds, closed Tiger in 2000 to focus on supporting and financing up-and-coming hedge fund managers.

His successful career led Robertson to accumulate a net worth of $4.8 billion. And inspired by his parents and the town of Salisbury, he signed the Giving Pledge, in which he promised to give most of it away.

My parents and their friends in the little town in North Carolina where I grew up were always very philanthropic. They wanted our schools to be the best they could be, and they worked hard to get them that way. They worked on our parks. They worked with the local hospital to make it the best. We had two local colleges, Livingstone and Catawba—one black, one white—and the townspeople were supportive of both.

Philanthropy

Robertson made good on his public promises to give as much of his fortune away as he could.

"One very fortunate thing is that I did not get nearly as enthusiastic about philanthropy early on as I am now; if I had there would be very little to give away. I have found so many great new projects to work with just in the last several years: the national parks, the families of our military, stem cells, and now obesity."

Robertson founded the Robertson Foundation in 1996. The Foundation makes grants in education, environment, and medical research. Since 1996, it has given away over $1.3 billion.

Some of the organizations that have benefited from donations include:

the Environmental Defense Fund

New York Stem Cell Foundation

Success Academy Charter Schools

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center



Robertson and his wife also established the Robertson Scholars program.

The program aims to increase collaboration between Duke University and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and offers full scholarships to students across the two campuses. Every year since 2000, Robertson has provided 36 full scholarships to students at the University of North Carolina and Duke University.

Robertson also established the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation. This foundation helps programs and causes that serve the city of Salisbury in honor of the town he grew up in. The mission of the foundation is "improving life in Salisbury."

In the past 20 years, the foundation has awarded more than $36 million in grants to 156 organizations and agencies.

Robertson passed away in August at the age of 90. Thanks to his philanthropy and the work of his foundations, his charitable legacy will continue.

Your thoughts

What do you think of Julian Robertson's charity? And what organizations in Salisbury or North Carolina would you like his foundations to support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they may join the conversation.