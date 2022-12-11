Report reveals the most popular burger in Texas

Photo by Adobe

Are Texans loyal when it comes to burgers and fast-food restaurants?

Website The Loupe has undertaken research to look at the most fast food restaurant and burgers in every state but before we reveal the results for Texas, let's look at how they calculated their research methodology.

First, they surveyed Americans from every state and asked them which fast-food restaurant has the best burger. Then they "compiled a list of 90 named burgers from fast-food restaurant menus and analyzed Google Trends data from April 2021 to April 2022 to see which specific fast-food burgers people have been searching for most frequently."

So with that in mind, we can now look at which burger Texans love the most.

The most popular fast food restaurant in Texas is none other than Whataburger, and Texas’ favorite burger is the patty melt from Whataburger. To be honest, I am glad that Texans stuck with a local burger chain rather than one of the many imports.

Texans weren't alone in their love for Whataburger- it was also the most popular fast-food restaurant in Oklahoma and New Mexico. However, people in those states surprisingly didn't list a burger from Whataburger as their favorite actual burger.

People in New Mexico chose the Whopper from Burger King as their favorite burger, while in Oklahoma, it was the McDouble from McDonald's that was the most popular. To me, that doesn't make sense- how can you list Whataburger as your favorite fast food restaurant but then list a Burger King or McDonald's as your favorite burger?

Thankfully Texans have far more sense!

Your thoughts

Do you agree with the results? What is your favorite fast-food restaurant? What is your favorite burger?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.