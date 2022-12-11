Popular coffee chain to open second location in Houston and you could win free coffee for a year!

Photo by Adobe Stock Image

Coffee lovers of Houston will have yet another choice to get their caffeine hit from with the opening of a new Tim Hortons this week. And if you are an early bird, you could win free coffee for a year!

Tim Hortons is a cult favorite coffee and bakery restaurant founded in Canada, and that is especially popular in the northern states of the U.S. They have over 4,800 locations, but this will be only their second in Texas.

It is most famous for its original blend coffee, which is always 20 minutes fresh, and also offers a wide range of beverage and food items. They are also known for the variety of donut holes they sell which are known as “Timbits.”

The iconic coffee opened its first location in Texas in September in Katy at 21811 Clay Road which has proven popular and led to the opening of the second location in the Houston area.

"We've received such a warm welcome from the Houston community since our grand opening in Katy earlier this year. We're excited to continue to grow our presence in this community and get to know more Houstonians with the opening of our Richey Road restaurant...They say there’s nothing like Texan hospitality, so we’re excited to combine that with our Tim Hortons community values. And when you mix in the high-quality food and coffee we are known for, we feel Texans will feel right at home at Tims!" Ekrem Ozer, president of Tim Hortons, United States

Tim Hortons:

5312 W. Richey Rd, Houston

Opening Saturday, December 16

The first 50 guests to arrive at the Richey Road location on Dec. 16 will receive free coffee for a year. The grand opening celebration will also include prizes, food samples, and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony

