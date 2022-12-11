Houston, TX

Popular coffee chain to open second location in Houston and you could win free coffee for a year!

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QXli_0jf5f36200
Photo byAdobe Stock Image

Coffee lovers of Houston will have yet another choice to get their caffeine hit from with the opening of a new Tim Hortons this week. And if you are an early bird, you could win free coffee for a year!

Tim Hortons is a cult favorite coffee and bakery restaurant founded in Canada, and that is especially popular in the northern states of the U.S. They have over 4,800 locations, but this will be only their second in Texas.

It is most famous for its original blend coffee, which is always 20 minutes fresh, and also offers a wide range of beverage and food items. They are also known for the variety of donut holes they sell which are known as “Timbits.”

The iconic coffee opened its first location in Texas in September in Katy at 21811 Clay Road which has proven popular and led to the opening of the second location in the Houston area.

"We've received such a warm welcome from the Houston community since our grand opening in Katy earlier this year. We're excited to continue to grow our presence in this community and get to know more Houstonians with the opening of our Richey Road restaurant...They say there’s nothing like Texan hospitality, so we’re excited to combine that with our Tim Hortons community values. And when you mix in the high-quality food and coffee we are known for, we feel Texans will feel right at home at Tims!" Ekrem Ozer, president of Tim Hortons, United States

Tim Hortons:

5312 W. Richey Rd, Houston

Opening Saturday, December 16

The first 50 guests to arrive at the Richey Road location on Dec. 16 will receive free coffee for a year. The grand opening celebration will also include prizes, food samples, and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony

Your thoughts

Have you been to the Tim Hortons in Katy? Are you glad that a new location will be opening in Houston? What is your current favorite coffee spot in Houston?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Houston# Lifestyle# Business# Entertainment# Coffee

Comments / 2

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
55078 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Fort Worth, TX

The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
Colorado State

The Colorado couple giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

Abbott promises "more border wall is going up next month"

"More border wall is going up next month. It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgers

Houston-born rapper Bernard Freeman—known professionally as Bun B, is finally set to open the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for his popular Smashburger concept. The iconic rapper has run several Trill Burgers pop-ups since launching in 2021 but will soon open his first restaurant in Montrose in early 2023. The location will be in the former James Coney Island space on Shepherd Drive at Richmond.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next week

San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 21.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas football star has gone viral as people ask is he really 12 years old?

Jeremiah Johnson is a twelve-year-old from Dallas- Fort Worth, Texas. That's according to his mother. But after videos of Johnson appearing at the 2022 Youth National Championships were posted online, people are quizzing whether Johnson really is just twelve years old.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

The Memphis billionaire giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
30 comments
Texas State

Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas

Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico. Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.

Read full story
120 comments
San Antonio, TX

The San Antonio man giving away millions

I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.

Read full story
24 comments
Connecticut State

The wealthiest person in Connecticut is giving away billions

I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.

Read full story
78 comments
Texas State

Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern border

In April this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down a major international bridge in the city of Pharr, causing severe traffic jams that interrupted the flow of goods into the United States and led to a blockade by Mexican truck drivers.

Read full story
17 comments
Brownsville, TX

Migrants released in Texas by Border Patrol is, "happening every day."

"In Brownsville, Texas we once again witnessed Border Patrol mass releasing hundreds of migrants at a parking garage. A NGO across street then helps organize their travel around the US. BP source tells me they release hundreds here almost daily, sometimes 10 busloads in a day." Bill Melugin FOX News reporter.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Abbott gives migrant busing update

"Texas has bused over 14,300 migrants to sanctuary cities to relieve overwhelmed border communities. Over 8.6K to DC. Over 4.1K to NYC. Over 1.3K to Chicago. Over 300 to Philadelphia We continue to take unprecedented action in response to Biden’s open border policies." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for university

Over the last few weeks, I have been seeking out good news stories. Articles on people who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to the festive season, people like to read positive news.

Read full story
Kansas City, KS

The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millions

I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.

Read full story
59 comments
Houston, TX

You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston home

When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston. He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?

It feels like I have spent more time at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) airport than any other airport in the world. My experiences haven't been too bad- especially compared to the airport I hate most in the world- LAX.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"

"I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally. I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime." Texas Gov. Abbott.

Read full story
1196 comments
Texas State

Immigrants in Texas and other states suing ICE for spying on financial transactions

“Instead of squandering resources collecting millions of transactions from people merely because they live or transact with individuals in a handful of Southwestern states or have relatives in Mexico, HSI and other agencies should focus their resources on individuals actually suspected of breaking the law” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)

Read full story
5 comments
Indianapolis, IN

This Indianapolis organization is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles about people and organizations that are giving back to local communities. Readers love to see positive news stories during the festive season.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy