Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location

Photo by Adobe Free Image

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio.

Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio

Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.

The popular chain has over 800 restaurants across fourteen states, and last year, the group announced plans to open 50 restaurants in Texas in conjunction with local Texan franchisees.

“We’re excited to launch our brand in the Lone Star State and to have interest from experienced operators throughout key growth markets in Texas. These strong operators have a deep understanding of their markets and share our commitment to bringing Bojangles to the great people of this state. We know guests in Texas are going to love the Southern flavor of Bojangles, and we look forward to working with our new franchisees to open these restaurants, as well as to seeding the market with corporate stores to quickly expand our footprint. This is just the beginning for us.” Bojangles Chief Growth Officer Jose Costa.

There are plans for three locations in San Antonio.

Bojangles has partnered with Copacetic Group, LLC, to open the three Bojangles locations in Northeast San Antonio as a franchisee. Copacetic Group, LLC owns and operates its own proprietary Southern-style restaurants in the greater San Antonio market.

"We are excited to share the Southern flavor of Bojangles with San Antonians and look forward to working with Copacetic Group, the franchisee who owns this location, to open sometime next year," Bonjangles spokesperson Stacy McCray.

