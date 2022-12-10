Houston, TX

Texas state employee charged with smuggling migrants to Houston

Ash Jurberg

A trio, including a former Texas state employee, are due to face federal charges this month for smuggling illegal immigrants to Houston.

Federal authorities allege Bernice Annette Garza, a former state employee, had been using her official government vehicle from the Star County district attorney’s office for the operation.

Garza was the crime victim coordinator in the DA’s office and, according to reports, had been "using her vehicle with official insignias to slip through Border Patrol highway checkpoints to get migrants away from the border."

Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez fired Garza after she was arrested in an alleged scheme to smuggle people into the country in a county vehicle.

Garza admitted she was the original driver of the vehicle and her involvement in the human smuggling conspiracy with Magali Rosa and her husband, Juan Antonio Charles. Garza confessed, “that they had made over forty (40) trips to transport undocumented aliens from the Rio Grande City, TX area to the Houston, TX area."

Charles and Rosa appeared before a federal judge this week for their initial appearance, while Garza’s initial appearance is set for later this month.

These latest charges come at a time with an increased focus on the issue of border security. More than 73,000 gotaways were reported in November alone, and in the fiscal year 2022, there were nearly 600,000 gotaways—a stark increase from about 389,000 gotaways in the fiscal year 2021.

