Elite task force launched to combat "open border" and stop the 600,000 gotaways

Texas has launched a new elite taskforce to combat the record number of gotaways thanks to Pres. Biden's open borders. #OperationLoneStar continues to heighten border security efforts to keep Texans, and Americans, safe and secure. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced today the latest step to increase security at the southern border.

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard issued a press release today stating:

"As part of Operation Lone Star, DPS recently launched a new elite border taskforce that includes tracking K9s and drone operators to detect, track down, and apprehend the record numbers of gotaways into the United States. The taskforce will also gather intelligence, disrupt human smuggling, and identify scouts. More than 73,000 gotaways were reported in November alone, and in fiscal year 2022 there were nearly 600,000 gotaways—a stark increase from about 389,000 gotaways in fiscal year 2021."

“We are sending a message that we do have extra manpower working with Border Patrol. We’ve made an impact, even in just the small area we’ve been working. We’ve been able to make apprehensions, where otherwise there would be no manpower there and these would have been gotaways.” Lt. Olivarez.Texas Department of Safety

