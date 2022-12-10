Texas Republicans release their plan to improve border security

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P21Gn_0jcAnAtP00
Photo byWikiCommons Images

"As Members of Congress representing Texans and the southern border we commit to the same and offer these solutions to fulfill the goals of the Commitment to America,"

Today the Texas Republican House delegation released their proposal to secure and control the southern border, which included a range of changes.

Amongst the record number of migrants crossing illegally in Texas and millions being spent on Operation Lone Star, there has been increased criticism from the Texan Republicans over President Biden's handling of the border.

Proposed changes include completing the physical border infrastructure, adding more Border Patrol resources, and installing more navigable roads. In addition, they have committed to paying Texas back for border operations and charges.

"We have the framework to save lives and secure our communities All we need is the willpower to act. Texas Republicans unveil sweeping border framework ‘by Texans for Texas’ " Rep. Chip Roy

"No one understands or appreciates the widespread social and economic costs of Biden’s unprecedented open border crisis like the people of Texas. It only makes sense for the Texas Delegation to lead the way in using every tool and authority to secure the border, defend our sovereignty, and protect our citizens — and all Americans — from this epic disaster," Rep. Jodey Arrington

With this framework, Republicans in Texas are preparing to focus even more on the issue of border security in the upcoming Congress.

Texas Gov. Abbott has continued to bus migrants to northern cities and has also asked for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to be impeached.

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see Republicans in Texas focus on border security? Are you hopeful their proposed changes will be implemented? What would you like to see done to protect the southern border of Texas?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas# Border# Politics# Migrants# Abbott

Comments / 2

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
55078 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Fort Worth, TX

The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
Colorado State

The Colorado couple giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

Abbott promises "more border wall is going up next month"

"More border wall is going up next month. It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgers

Houston-born rapper Bernard Freeman—known professionally as Bun B, is finally set to open the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for his popular Smashburger concept. The iconic rapper has run several Trill Burgers pop-ups since launching in 2021 but will soon open his first restaurant in Montrose in early 2023. The location will be in the former James Coney Island space on Shepherd Drive at Richmond.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next week

San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 21.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas football star has gone viral as people ask is he really 12 years old?

Jeremiah Johnson is a twelve-year-old from Dallas- Fort Worth, Texas. That's according to his mother. But after videos of Johnson appearing at the 2022 Youth National Championships were posted online, people are quizzing whether Johnson really is just twelve years old.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

The Memphis billionaire giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.

Read full story
30 comments
Texas State

Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas

Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico. Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.

Read full story
120 comments
San Antonio, TX

The San Antonio man giving away millions

I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.

Read full story
24 comments
Connecticut State

The wealthiest person in Connecticut is giving away billions

I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.

Read full story
78 comments
Texas State

Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern border

In April this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down a major international bridge in the city of Pharr, causing severe traffic jams that interrupted the flow of goods into the United States and led to a blockade by Mexican truck drivers.

Read full story
17 comments
Brownsville, TX

Migrants released in Texas by Border Patrol is, "happening every day."

"In Brownsville, Texas we once again witnessed Border Patrol mass releasing hundreds of migrants at a parking garage. A NGO across street then helps organize their travel around the US. BP source tells me they release hundreds here almost daily, sometimes 10 busloads in a day." Bill Melugin FOX News reporter.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Abbott gives migrant busing update

"Texas has bused over 14,300 migrants to sanctuary cities to relieve overwhelmed border communities. Over 8.6K to DC. Over 4.1K to NYC. Over 1.3K to Chicago. Over 300 to Philadelphia We continue to take unprecedented action in response to Biden’s open border policies." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
Abilene, TX

Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for university

Over the last few weeks, I have been seeking out good news stories. Articles on people who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to the festive season, people like to read positive news.

Read full story
Kansas City, KS

The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millions

I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.

Read full story
59 comments
Houston, TX

You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston home

When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston. He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?

It feels like I have spent more time at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) airport than any other airport in the world. My experiences haven't been too bad- especially compared to the airport I hate most in the world- LAX.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"

"I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally. I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime." Texas Gov. Abbott.

Read full story
1197 comments
Texas State

Immigrants in Texas and other states suing ICE for spying on financial transactions

“Instead of squandering resources collecting millions of transactions from people merely because they live or transact with individuals in a handful of Southwestern states or have relatives in Mexico, HSI and other agencies should focus their resources on individuals actually suspected of breaking the law” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)

Read full story
5 comments
Indianapolis, IN

This Indianapolis organization is giving away millions

In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles about people and organizations that are giving back to local communities. Readers love to see positive news stories during the festive season.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy