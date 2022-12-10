Texas Republicans release their plan to improve border security

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"As Members of Congress representing Texans and the southern border we commit to the same and offer these solutions to fulfill the goals of the Commitment to America,"

Today the Texas Republican House delegation released their proposal to secure and control the southern border, which included a range of changes.

Amongst the record number of migrants crossing illegally in Texas and millions being spent on Operation Lone Star, there has been increased criticism from the Texan Republicans over President Biden's handling of the border.

Proposed changes include completing the physical border infrastructure, adding more Border Patrol resources, and installing more navigable roads. In addition, they have committed to paying Texas back for border operations and charges.

"We have the framework to save lives and secure our communities All we need is the willpower to act. Texas Republicans unveil sweeping border framework ‘by Texans for Texas’ " Rep. Chip Roy

"No one understands or appreciates the widespread social and economic costs of Biden’s unprecedented open border crisis like the people of Texas. It only makes sense for the Texas Delegation to lead the way in using every tool and authority to secure the border, defend our sovereignty, and protect our citizens — and all Americans — from this epic disaster," Rep. Jodey Arrington

With this framework, Republicans in Texas are preparing to focus even more on the issue of border security in the upcoming Congress.

Texas Gov. Abbott has continued to bus migrants to northern cities and has also asked for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to be impeached.

