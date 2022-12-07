Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP Harris

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has kept up his pressure on the Biden administration over their perceived lack of control over the border.

Today a bus sent from Texas by Abbott dropped off 50 migrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' house at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. The group came from Nicaragua and were filmed getting off the bus, some wrapped in blankets to protect against the cold, carrying their belongings outside the Naval Observatory early this morning.

VP Harris has previously accused Abbott of using migrants for "gamesmanship."

“They’ve fled great harm, and they are coming here [to the United States] seeking refuge. And talk about political theater — I mean, playing games with people's lives. … You know, there were mothers with sleeping babies getting off those buses.” Vice President Kamala Harris

Yesterday Gov. Abbott gave an update on the number of migrants that Texas has bused to northern cities.

."As of today, Texas has bused over 13,900 migrants to sanctuary cities: Over 8,400 to D.C. Over 4,000 to NYC. Over 1,300 to Chicago. Over 260 to Philadelphia. Texas will continue stepping up to respond to this national border crisis in the Biden Admin.’s absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

