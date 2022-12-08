Texas National Guard has deployed tactical vehicles at the border

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOHge_0jaodsdn00
Photo byTwitter Screenschot

"The Texas National Guard have deployed tactical vehicles along the Texas-Mexico border. These vehicles provide enhanced protection for our troops in the face of increasing cartel activity. We are the first & last line of defense at our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues his fight on border security- with his latest strategy "set to include armored personnel carriers designed to carry troops into battle alongside tanks."

The Texas Tribune reports that "Texas Military Department officials to the headquarters overseeing Operation Lone Star reveals that the National Guard will deploy 10 M113 armored personnel carrier vehicles to the border...around fifty soldiers will be trained to operate the vehicles, and state officials will identify ten positions to station them along the border."

Through Operation Lone Star, DPS troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers have been forced to patrol the border and turn back record numbers of immigrants trying to cross the border illegally.

Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border.You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally, arrest those who cross illegally and return them to the border, and arrest criminals who violate Texas law.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

So far, Operation Lone Star has cost $4 billion in Texan taxpayer funds.

Your thoughts

Do you agree with sending tactical vehicles to the southern border? Should the Federal government be doing more to protect the southern border of Texas? Or do you think Abbott has spent too much on Operation Lone Star and should cut back on spending?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

# Texas# Border# Greg Abbott# Politics# Biden

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
54790 followers

