Illegal immigrants crossing easily into Texas caught on video, but not by Border Patrol

A video has been posted to social media that shows how easy it is for some people to get across the southern border into Texas.

Instagram user @therealfitfamelpaso posted the video, which Fox News then reposted. The footage shows fourteen illegal immigrants crossing a border fence separating Mexico from Texas before avoiding traffic along State Highway 375.

A record amount of migrants have illegally crossed the southern border over the last fiscal year. Official data lists 2,378,944 migrant encounters, the highest ever recorded in a fiscal year. This doesn't include the estimated 600,000 who managed to evade capture.

Last week Texas Gov. Abbott announced that the Texas National Guard had blocked more than 26,000 potential smuggling events since March of last year. Through Operation Lone Star, DPS troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers have been forced to patrol the border and turn back record numbers of immigrants trying to cross the border illegally. Texas has also bused almost 14,000 migrants to northern states.

"As of today, Texas has bused over 13,900 migrants to sanctuary cities: Over 8,400 to D.C. Over 4,000 to NYC. Over 1,300 to Chicago. Over 260 to Philadelphia. Texas will continue stepping up to respond to this national border crisis in the Biden Admin.’s absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

When President Biden was asked today why he was yet to visit the southern border, he replied< "because there are more important things going on."

