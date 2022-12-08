This organization in Kansas City is offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?

Photo by Adobe

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people and businesses who have been generous in giving back to their community. Of course, we all love to read positive news during the festive season.

Today I wanted to highlight the work of a foundation based in Kansas City doing so much to help the people of Kansas City and the surrounding areas.

This week the Kansas City Scholars, Inc. announced a new $50 million grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation to "cover tuition for adults who want to enroll in existing career training programs in high-demand, high-paying jobs."

The grant will cover training, credentialing costs, and placing thousands of people in careers.

This $50 million grant is the latest in a long list of grants and donations made by the Foundation.

Ewing Marion Kauffman was an entrepreneur and humanitarian, and he established the Kaufamn Foundation to help millions of people in his hometown of Kansas City and beyond.

The Kaufman Foundation provides "access to opportunities that help people achieve financial stability, upward mobility, and economic prosperity – regardless of race, gender, or geography." The Foundation works in Kansas City and the surrounding Heartland states of Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas.

Since its inception, the Foundation has given tens of millions of dollars to worthy organizations and recipients. A complete list of grant recipients can be found here, along with information about grants.

