The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students

In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.

Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on a Minneapolis lady whose generosity has benefitted thousands of students- Karen Larson.

The Minneapolis philanthropist

Karin Larson was born in August 1938 in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from South High School and attended the University of Minnesota, where she received her degree in business and international relations.

She was a frequent donor to the university's Continuing and Professional Studies (CCAPS) program, and when she passed away in 2021, she bequeathed a $32.5 million unrestricted gift to CCAPS.

The bequest from Larson is the largest gift ever made to the College of Continuing and Professional Studies (CCAPS). It will be used to establish an endowment to produce a source of income for the school in perpetuity.

“Karin Larson’s incredible generosity in support of U of M students is a fitting legacy for an alumna who stayed so involved with CCAPS students and programs throughout her life. This extraordinary contribution...will change the lives of so many students.” University of Minnesota president Joan Gabe

In addition to supporting students Larson also supported many other organizations, including Minnesota Public Radio, American Swedish Institute, Bethel University, Union Rescue Mission, and the Salvation Army.

