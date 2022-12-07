Abbott promises to continue busing migrants in the "Biden admin's absence."

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"As of today, Texas has bused over 13,900 migrants to sanctuary cities: Over 8,400 to D.C. Over 4,000 to NYC. Over 1,300 to Chicago. Over 260 to Philadelphia. Texas will continue stepping up to respond to this national border crisis in the Biden Admin.’s absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

In April, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent the first bus of migrants caught illegally entering Texas to a northern city. What started as one bus to one city has expanded to include four cities and almost 14,000 migrants- a fact that Abbott seems very proud of.

Abbott maintains that despite the cost, the strategy is necessary due to the Biden administration's lack of an action at the border. He has continually said that Texas must step in to do the work of the Federal Government.

“Since April, Texas’ busing strategy has successfully provided much-needed relief to our border communities overwhelmed by the historic influx of migrants caused by President Biden’s reckless open border policies. Until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texans and the American people with sustainable border security, Texas will continue doing more than any other state in the nation’s history to defend against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations for our busing strategy.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott has been criticized as using the busing strategy as a political stunt, with several city mayors speaking out against Abbott.

“It is truly disgusting to hear today that Governor Abbott and his Administration continue to implement their purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families—including women and children—as pawns to shamelessly push his warped political agenda” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney

