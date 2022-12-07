Popular Red Lobster restaurant closes permanently in San Angelo

Photo by Red Lobster Media Gallery

"This location is permanently closed. Thank you for your support over the years. We look forward to serving you at other Red Lobster locations in the future."

After decades of serving customers in San Angelo, the popular Red Lobster Seafood Restaurant next to Sunset Mall has closed permanently. This weekend a sign was placed on the restaurant door advising customers of the bad news and telling them to visit the Red Lobster location in Abilene.

This is sad news for fans of Red Lobster, and the prospect of driving 90 miles to the Abilene location may not appeal.

The first Red Lobster restaurant opened in 1968 in Florida and has since expanded to over 700 locations across the United States. Unfortunately, the chain has experienced financial difficulties forcing several restaurants to close.

The company released a statement on Monday:

"After more than 38 years of being part of the San Angelo community, we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant at 3909 Sunset Drive. As part of our normal course of business, we continuously monitor restaurant performance and may from time to time choose to close or relocate restaurants like this. Members of the management team at the San Angelo location have been offered transfers to other Red Lobster restaurants, and we are working with other restaurants in the area to help our team members find new employment opportunities.

The San Angelo location was also in the news last year when the restaurant experienced a fire on December 13.

Your thoughts

Are you sad to see the Red Lobster restaurant in San Angelo close? If so, will you drive to the Abilene location? What is your favorite restaurant in San Angelo?

Please leave a comment with your thoughts below and share this article with others so they can also join the conversation.