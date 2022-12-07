Photo by WikiCommons Images

"President Biden says there are 'more important things' than the border crisis. He refuses to visit the border or acknowledge his admin's failure to step up. As he fails, Texas continues to take unprecedented action to secure our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

President Joe Biden visited Arizona today but surprisingly did not make a visit to the southern border. Biden has not been to the southern border since becoming President, despite ongoing issues over security and illegal activities.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked President Biden, "why go to a border state and not visit the border?"

The President replied:

"Because there are more important things going on. They’re going to invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise." President Biden

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has continually attacked the Biden administration over its perceived failures at the border, was quick to criticize Biden's comments. Abbott believes that Texas is forced to take unprecedented action and more than any other state in history to secure the border.

Last week the Governor announced that the Texas National Guard had blocked more than 26,000 potential smuggling events since March of last year. Through Operation Lone Star, DPS troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers have been forced to patrol the border and turn back record numbers of immigrants trying to cross the border illegally.

Your thoughts

Do you agree with Biden's comments? Does the Federal government have more important issues than the border? Should Biden have visited the southern border on this trip? Should he visit Texas to discuss the border with Gov. Abbott?

